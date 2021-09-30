checkAd

Stock Exchange Turns to Radware to Increase Protection, Reliability and Availability of its Trading Platform

Radware protects five out of 10 of the world’s largest stock exchanges

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware, (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that an Asia-Pacific stock exchange selected Radware to improve the protection and performance of its online trading platform. In addition to this new customer, Radware supports five out of 10 of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

In a market that relies on speed and uptime, this new customer was revamping its legacy trading platform. With trading volumes on the rise, the exchange was focused on improving its reliability, availability, and security. The company turned to Radware for its industry experience and technology, deploying Radware’s Alteon application delivery controller (ADC) and network load balancer, and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Radware’s next-generation Alteon ADC is a state-of-the-art network load balancer that guarantees application service-level agreements. It provides advanced, end-to-end local and global load balancing capabilities for all web, cloud, and mobile-based applications.

Radware’s WAF provides fast, reliable, and secure delivery of mission-critical web applications and APIs for corporate networks and in the cloud. Radware was recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer:” Web Application Firewall Report.

“Stock exchanges can’t afford a second of downtime or delays. Vulnerabilities can be easily exploited by malicious actors when the right security systems are not in place,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s vice president of international sales. “Radware has earned the trust of some of the world’s largest financial services organizations. They’ve come to rely on us not only for our deep market expertise, but also for the application security they need to maintain a high level of resiliency and protection.”

About Radware
Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

