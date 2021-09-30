checkAd

James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 12:00  |  104   |   |   

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that two of its principal operating subsidiaries have entered into a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance transaction with Aleka Insurance, Inc. (“Aleka”), a wholly owned captive insurer of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber”), under which Aleka will reinsure substantially all of James River’s legacy portfolio of commercial auto policies related to Uber’s ridesharing business. Under the terms of the transaction, James River ceded to Aleka approximately $345.1 million of commercial auto liabilities relating to business written for Uber’s ridesharing business in the years 2013-2019. The coverage being provided by Aleka is fully collateralized and not subject to an aggregate limit.

James River will recognize an after-tax loss associated with the loss portfolio transfer of approximately $23.5 million during the third quarter of 2021. The loss is largely from claims handling costs incurred in connection with the transaction.

The transaction was effective as of July 1, 2021 and closed upon signing. It has received all necessary regulatory approvals.

As part of the transaction, the two James River subsidiaries and Aleka have entered into an administrative services agreement with Helmsman Management Services LLC (“Helmsman”) for certain claims management services. Helmsman will assume responsibility for claims handling of the reinsured commercial auto policies for the remaining life of those claims following a transition period.

Chief Executive Officer Frank D’Orazio commented, “While we are confident in our carried reserves for this portfolio, the transaction brings economic finality to substantially all of our commercial auto run off portfolio, effectively insulating the portfolio from further potential reserve development. This decisive step enables James River to focus firmly on the future and continue to build on the progress we have made in advancing our core businesses and risk management practices. We are pleased to be working with a long term insured partner in Uber to pursue our stated goals.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of James River and its management team, and may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important information regarding such risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net. 

CONTACT: For more information contact:
Brett Shirreffs
Senior Vice President, Finance, Investments, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@jrgh.net




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc. PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that two of its principal operating subsidiaries have entered into a loss portfolio transfer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...