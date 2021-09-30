checkAd

Baotong, Baozun’s Logistics Subsidiary, to Receive US$217.9 Million Strategic Investment from Cainiao Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

BEIJING, China, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today that Baozun and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baotong Inc. (“Baotong”), have entered into a Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement with Cainiao Network, for its 30% equity investment (“Investment”) in Baotong, Baozun’s warehousing and fulfillment solution subsidiary. Baozun, Baotong and Cainiao Network have also entered into a Business Cooperation Agreement (“BCA”) to further explore and develop brand e-commerce opportunities.

The payment for the Investment is $217.9 million and the Investment is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company believes Cainiao Network’s Investment in Baotong will enable Baotong to leverage Cainiao Network’s nation-wide rich resources to capture growing opportunities in China’s e-commerce industry. This Investment will enable the Company to leverage Cainiao Network’s national logistics expertise and know-how of standardization, to greatly improve its cost structure and enrich its service portfolio.

Concurrently, Baozun, Baotong and Cainiao Network have entered into the BCA, pursuant to which the parties will collaborate in developing cutting edge solutions in customized, high-value and digitalized logistics services. Baotong and Cainiao Network will work closely to further develop and explore e-commerce opportunities, and expand sophisticated logistics service scenarios.

Mr. Peter Liang, Vice President of Baozun and General Manager of Baotong commented, “Quality and comprehensive end-to-end logistics services are critical to empower our brand partners to provide the ultimate customer experience to highly demanding Chinese consumers. We are thrilled to welcome Cainiao Network as a strategic investor and business partner that will help us to leverage its nationwide network to develop end-to-end services as we execute our sustainable growth plan, in particular with our rapid expansion in the high-end sector. We are confident that this combination of our extensive resources and know-how will help us deliver additional value to our existing and future brand partners.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baotong, Baozun’s Logistics Subsidiary, to Receive US$217.9 Million Strategic Investment from Cainiao Network BEIJING, China, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...