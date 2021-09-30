checkAd

Conversion of shares in Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

During September 2021, 41 Series A shares were at the request of shareholders converted to Series B shares, following which the total number of votes in the company amounts to 38,265,279.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 308,920,308 shares, of which 8,192,498 are Series A shares and 300,727,810 are Series B shares.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 CET on September 30, 2021

