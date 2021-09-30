checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 September 2021

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a) Name

 Tanya Murphy
2. Reason for the notification
b) Position / status

 General Counsel & Head of Compliance
c) Initial notification/amendment

 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PayPoint Plc
b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93
b) Nature of the transaction

 Market Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)       Volumes
£7.0952                            2,803
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  • Total


2,803
£7.0952
£19,887.85
e) Date of the transaction

 29 September 2021
f) Place of the transaction

 London

Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316

-end-





