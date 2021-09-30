Betsson Stops Accepting Dutch Customers; Sees SEK 25 Million Hit per Month on EBIT
(PLX AI) – Betsson has taken a decision to stop accepting Dutch customers on its international websites with the future objective to operate under the new Dutch licensing regime.Betsson says decision to impact EBIT negatively SEK 25 million on a …
(PLX AI) – Betsson has taken a decision to stop accepting Dutch customers on its international websites with the future objective to operate under the new Dutch licensing regime.Betsson says decision to impact EBIT negatively SEK 25 million on a …
- (PLX AI) – Betsson has taken a decision to stop accepting Dutch customers on its international websites with the future objective to operate under the new Dutch licensing regime.
- Betsson says decision to impact EBIT negatively SEK 25 million on a monthly basis starting in Q4
- The long-term financial impact will depend on when a license from the Dutch market can be granted to Betsson
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare