Betsson Stops Accepting Dutch Customers; Sees SEK 25 Million Hit per Month on EBIT Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 12:02 | | 47 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 12:02 | (PLX AI) – Betsson has taken a decision to stop accepting Dutch customers on its international websites with the future objective to operate under the new Dutch licensing regime.Betsson says decision to impact EBIT negatively SEK 25 million on a … (PLX AI) – Betsson has taken a decision to stop accepting Dutch customers on its international websites with the future objective to operate under the new Dutch licensing regime.Betsson says decision to impact EBIT negatively SEK 25 million on a … (PLX AI) – Betsson has taken a decision to stop accepting Dutch customers on its international websites with the future objective to operate under the new Dutch licensing regime.

Betsson says decision to impact EBIT negatively SEK 25 million on a monthly basis starting in Q4

The long-term financial impact will depend on when a license from the Dutch market can be granted to Betsson Betsson Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Betsson Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer