FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Sixth Consecutive Year

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 12:20  |  72   |   |   

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index for the sixth consecutive year.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking companies that demonstrate strong sustainability practices. Inclusion is based on an independent analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data from over 7,200 securities. Each company is assessed against strict criteria which have also been aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Whether helping our customers improve their environmental impact through the use of Linde's technology and applications or focusing on our own ESG performance, sustainability underpins everything we do," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "We are proud to be a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index for the sixth consecutive year."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations 
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

SOURCE: Linde plc

Foto: Accesswire


Wertpapier


