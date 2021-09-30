LeoVegas Stops Operating in the Netherlands; to Apply for Dutch License Later
(PLX AI) – LeoVegas adapts to policy changes in the Netherlands and stops provision of services in the country.LeoVegas will apply for a Dutch license later this yearLeoVegas says the Netherlands has accounted for a low-to-mid single-digit share of …
- (PLX AI) – LeoVegas adapts to policy changes in the Netherlands and stops provision of services in the country.
- LeoVegas will apply for a Dutch license later this year
- LeoVegas says the Netherlands has accounted for a low-to-mid single-digit share of the Group’s total revenues in recent quarters
- Further updates will be given in connection with the quarterly report on Nov. 11
