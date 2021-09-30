Hexagon Purus Rises as Wystrach Hydrogen Purchase Adds Value, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 12:21 | | 102 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 12:21 | (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares rose 2.5% after the company said it would buy Wystrach in a bid to create a leader in hydrogen storage solutions.The transaction values Wystrach at EUR 50 million, and was conducted in cash and sharesThe acquisition … (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares rose 2.5% after the company said it would buy Wystrach in a bid to create a leader in hydrogen storage solutions.The transaction values Wystrach at EUR 50 million, and was conducted in cash and sharesThe acquisition … (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares rose 2.5% after the company said it would buy Wystrach in a bid to create a leader in hydrogen storage solutions.

The transaction values Wystrach at EUR 50 million, and was conducted in cash and shares

The acquisition is strategically sound and at a reasonable valuation, adding substantially to revenues and EBITDA, SEB analysts said



