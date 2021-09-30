Hexagon Purus Rises as Wystrach Hydrogen Purchase Adds Value, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus shares rose 2.5% after the company said it would buy Wystrach in a bid to create a leader in hydrogen storage solutions.
- The transaction values Wystrach at EUR 50 million, and was conducted in cash and shares
- The acquisition is strategically sound and at a reasonable valuation, adding substantially to revenues and EBITDA, SEB analysts said
