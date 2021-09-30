DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: Termination of Matthias Kröner's management board activities by mutual agreement / Change from the scale board to the basic board / Discontinuation of IFRS accounting
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
FinLab AG Ad-hoc (30 September 2021):
Termination of Matthias Kröner's management board activities by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021 / Change from the scale board to the basic board / Discontinuation of IFRS
accounting
With the approval of the supervisory board, the management board of FinLab AG has today decided on further measures to increase efficiency:
- FinLab AG will promptly request the revocation of the admission of FinLab AG shares to the sub-section of the Scale Board at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with Section 27 of the "General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG for the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse". The change in segment does not affect the inclusion of FinLab AG shares to trading on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Basic Board). The tradability will not be restricted. The revocation of the admission to the sub-segment of the Scale Board shall take effect upon expiry of three months. As a result of the change of the stock exchange segment, certain post-admission obligations no longer apply.
- The additional voluntary accounting in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will be discontinued as of the fiscal year 2021.
The costs associated with listing and accounting will be significantly reduced by today's resolutions.
About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.
Press contact:
FinLab AG:
investor-relations@finlab.de
Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0
www.finlab.de
|
Wertpapier
