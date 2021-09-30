checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: Termination of Matthias Kröner's management board activities by mutual agreement / Change from the scale board to the basic board / Discontinuation of IFRS accounting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
FinLab AG: Termination of Matthias Kröner's management board activities by mutual agreement / Change from the scale board to the basic board / Discontinuation of IFRS accounting

30-Sep-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FinLab AG Ad-hoc (30 September 2021):

Termination of Matthias Kröner's management board activities by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021 / Change from the scale board to the basic board / Discontinuation of IFRS accounting

FinLab AG, based in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE0001218063), announces that management board member Matthias Kröner will end his management board activities by mutual agreement with the supervisory board and the company as of 30 September 2021. From the beginning, the term of office was limited to a maximum of one year. Matthias Kröner has made a significant contribution to the successful change in management in recent months. The Supervisory Board and the company would therefore like to thank Matthias Kröner for his excellent cooperation during this interim period, which was successfully completed faster than originally planned.

With the approval of the supervisory board, the management board of FinLab AG has today decided on further measures to increase efficiency:

- FinLab AG will promptly request the revocation of the admission of FinLab AG shares to the sub-section of the Scale Board at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with Section 27 of the "General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG for the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse". The change in segment does not affect the inclusion of FinLab AG shares to trading on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Basic Board). The tradability will not be restricted. The revocation of the admission to the sub-segment of ​​the Scale Board shall take effect upon expiry of three months. As a result of the change of the stock exchange segment, certain post-admission obligations no longer apply.

- The additional voluntary accounting in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will be discontinued as of the fiscal year 2021.

The costs associated with listing and accounting will be significantly reduced by today's resolutions.

About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

