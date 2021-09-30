AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Appointment of Greg Belinfanti as Director
AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Greg Belinfanti was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Belinfanti is a Senior Managing Director of One Equity Partners and will serve as OEP’s designee on the Board of Directors. Mr. Belinfanti currently sits on the boards of Restorix Health and Ernest Health, and was also formerly a board member of Simplura Health Group, Arthrocare Inc (NASDAQ: ARTC), and Celltrion Healthcare, a publicly listed company in Korea. Brad Coppens, previously appointed as OEP’s designated member of the Board of Directors, will continue to serve as an independent director.
Richard Barasch, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We appreciate OEP’s continued support and welcome Greg to the Board of Directors.”
About AdaptHealth Corp.
AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies to chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.3 million patients annually through its network of over 700 locations in 47 states.
