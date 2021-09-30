AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Appointment of Greg Belinfanti as Director

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Greg Belinfanti was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Belinfanti is a Senior Managing Director of One Equity Partners and will serve as OEP’s designee on the Board of Directors. Mr. Belinfanti currently sits on the boards of Restorix Health and Ernest Health, and was also formerly a board member of Simplura Health Group, Arthrocare Inc (NASDAQ: ARTC), and Celltrion Healthcare, a publicly listed company in Korea. Brad Coppens, previously appointed as OEP’s designated member of the Board of Directors, will continue to serve as an independent director.

Richard Barasch, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We appreciate OEP’s continued support and welcome Greg to the Board of Directors.”