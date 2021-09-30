Europe's leading digital company on the crafting market continues its rapid growth after Corona lockdowns (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - The Creative Club (https://thecreativeclub.com/) (TCC), formerly
fabfab, continues its rapid growth on the digital Do-It-Yourself (DIY) market in
the first half of 2021:
- Revenue in Germany up by over 70% compared to the previous year.
- TCC has grown twice as much as the DIY market and three times as much as the
German e-commerce market.(1)
- TCC's revenue in the Netherlands has grown by an impressive 130%.
- France is TCC's second biggest market: the group's e-learning marketplace has
grown by over 100% in France in the first half of 2021.
- The company reinforces its position in Europe as the leading digital creative
platform.
- Further international expansion is planned. The goal is to become the global
market leader in the 100 billion Euro DIY market.
fabfab (fabulous fabrics) began as an online shop for fabrics and sewing
supplies. Today, the company from Germany is a digital heavyweight offering more
than 30,000 physical DIY products and over 70,000 digital patterns and e-books
via 15 Europe-wide online platforms, such as https://www.myfabrics.co.uk/ ,
https://www.tissus.net/ and https://www.stoffen.net/ . To reflect this extensive
product range in the company name, the leaders renamed fabfab "The Creative
Club" (TCC). The design and identity of the brand were developed by Jung von
Matt.
Dr. Andreas Seifert, CEO of The Creative Club, about the brand relaunch: "With
TCC, we are heralding a new era. A name that illustrates our community spirit
and symbolises the power of creativity in many forms - in our products and in
the entire company. A new global platform for creative people is emerging."
(1) bevh-Der E-Commerce-Verband, 2021
Editorial Note
Further information under: The Creative Club (https://thecreativeclub.com/) .
Contact:
Lisa Ulsamer
Mobil: +49 160 187 2396
mailto:presse@thecreativeclub.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158069/5033993
OTS: The Creative Club fabfab GmbH
