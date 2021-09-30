Europe's leading digital company on the crafting market continues its rapid growth after Corona lockdowns (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Creative Club (https://thecreativeclub.com/) (TCC), formerly

fabfab (fabulous fabrics) began as an online shop for fabrics and sewingsupplies. Today, the company from Germany is a digital heavyweight offering morethan 30,000 physical DIY products and over 70,000 digital patterns and e-booksvia 15 Europe-wide online platforms, such as https://www.myfabrics.co.uk/ ,https://www.tissus.net/ and https://www.stoffen.net/ . To reflect this extensiveproduct range in the company name, the leaders renamed fabfab "The CreativeClub" (TCC). The design and identity of the brand were developed by Jung vonMatt.Dr. Andreas Seifert, CEO of The Creative Club, about the brand relaunch: "WithTCC, we are heralding a new era. A name that illustrates our community spiritand symbolises the power of creativity in many forms - in our products and inthe entire company. A new global platform for creative people is emerging."(1) bevh-Der E-Commerce-Verband, 2021Editorial NoteFurther information under: The Creative Club (https://thecreativeclub.com/) .Contact:Lisa UlsamerMobil: +49 160 187 2396mailto:presse@thecreativeclub.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158069/5033993OTS: The Creative Club fabfab GmbH