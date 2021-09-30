CarMax Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation’s largest and most profitable retailer of used cars, today reported results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Record net revenues of $8.0 billion, up 48.7% compared with the prior year second quarter.

Sold 419,895 units through our retail and wholesale channels combined, up 19.9% from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong demand for used autos and solid execution supported by our omni-channel experience. Retail used unit sales increased 6.7% to a second quarter record of 231,797 vehicles and comparable store unit sales increased 6.2% compared with the same quarter a year ago. Wholesale units increased 41.4% to 188,098 vehicles from the prior year second quarter, an all-time high quarterly record.



Bought 364,263 vehicles from consumers in the second quarter, a 59% increase versus the prior year quarter. Approximately 188,000 vehicles bought in the quarter were purchased from consumers through our nationwide online instant appraisal offerings.

Gross profit per retail used unit was $2,185, in-line with historical performance and down slightly from the second quarter last year. Wholesale gross profit per unit was $1,005, an $81 per unit decrease when compared with the second quarter last year.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) income increased 35.9% to $200.0 million due to higher net interest margin and an increase in average managed receivables.

Net earnings per diluted share of $1.72, down from $1.79 per diluted share a year ago primarily due to last year’s COVID-related cost savings.

CEO Commentary:

“Our omni-channel platform, in combination with our unique customer offerings, industry expertise and solid execution, drove performance across our diversified business and led to a record level of used sales for the second quarter and an all-time record for wholesale vehicle sales” said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer.

“Of particular note is the performance of our online instant appraisal offering, which continues to exceed our expectations. Just six months after the nationwide launch, we have already purchased over 350,000 cars from consumers online with this digital product,” Nash continued. “We continue to make investments in growth and innovation for our customers’ benefit and remain on track to bring our fully self-service online experience to all of our retail consumers by the end of the fiscal year.”

Nash concluded, “We’ve intentionally built our omni-channel platform to give every customer the ability to progress to a sale or buy regardless of how they shop with us, which will enable sustainable growth and create meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter Business Performance Review:

Sales. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 419,895, an increase of 19.9% from the prior year’s second quarter. Online retail sales(1) accounted for 9% of retail unit sales, compared to 3% in the second quarter last year. Revenue from online transactions(2), including retail and wholesale unit sales, was $2.2 billion, or approximately 28% of net revenues, compared to 18% of net revenues in last year’s second quarter.

Total retail used vehicle unit sales increased 6.7% to 231,797 and comparable store used unit sales increased 6.2% from the prior year’s second quarter. We believe several factors contributed to our comparable store sales growth, including a robust used auto demand environment and solid execution supported by our omni-channel customer experience. Total retail used vehicle revenues increased 39.1% compared with the prior year’s second quarter due to the increase in both average retail selling prices, which rose more than $6,000, or 30.8%, and used units sold. The price increase largely reflected higher vehicle acquisition costs resulting from strong wholesale industry valuations.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales were 188,098, an increase of 41.4% compared with the prior year’s second quarter. Wholesale sales benefited from the large increase in appraisal volume from online offerings and strong offers aided by higher market prices. Total wholesale revenues increased 107.7% compared with the prior year’s second quarter due to average wholesale selling prices rising almost $3,000, or 47.7%, and the increase in units sold.

Other sales and revenues increased 11.3% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting an increase of $18.6 million. The increase was largely driven by the addition of Edmunds advertising and subscription revenues and an improvement in net third-party finance provider fees due to lower Tier 3 originations and favorability from our renegotiated fee agreements. This increase was partially offset by last year’s sale of a new car franchise and a decrease in both extended protection plan (EPP) profit sharing revenues and service revenues compared to last year’s second quarter.

Gross Profit. Total gross profit increased to $815.5 million, an increase of 8.4% versus last year’s second quarter. Retail used vehicle gross profit rose 5.3%, reflecting the increase in total used unit sales. Retail used vehicle gross profit per unit of $2,185 was in-line with historical performance and down slightly from $2,214 in the prior year’s quarter. Wholesale vehicle gross profit increased 30.9% versus the prior year’s quarter, largely reflecting an increase in volume. Wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit of $1,005 was down from $1,086 in the prior year quarter. Other gross profit decreased 5.3% reflecting a decrease in service margin due to the impact of COVID-related savings reflected in last year’s second quarter, an increase in warranty service costs, shifting retail service capacity to support production, as well as a decrease in EPP profit sharing revenues when compared to last year’s quarter. The decrease in other gross profit was partially offset by the inclusion of Edmunds gross profit in our consolidated financial results and favorability from third-party finance fees compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

SG&A. Compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021, SG&A expenses increased 30.0% to $574.3 million. Contributing factors include an increase in staffing and sales related compensation, continued spending on our technology platforms and strategic initiatives to support increased consumer demand for our omni-channel experiences and the planned increases in advertising expense. In the prior year’s second quarter we took material cost reduction actions in response to the pandemic, which included streamlining investments presented in other overhead and lowering compensation and benefit costs.

SG&A as a percent of gross profit was 70.4%, up from 58.8% in the prior year’s second quarter that included COVID-related cost reductions. For the first six months of fiscal 2022, SG&A as a percent of gross profit was 64.8% versus 69.3% in the prior year period.

CarMax Auto Finance.(3) CAF income increased 35.9% to $200.0 million, primarily reflecting the increase in net interest margin and average managed receivables, partially offset by the $35.5 million loan loss provision compared with the $26.0 million provision in the same period last year. As of August 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses of $398.1 million was 2.66% of ending managed receivables, in-line with 2.62% as of May 31, 2021.

CAF’s total interest margin percentage, which represents the spread between interest and fees charged to consumers and our funding costs, improved to 7.2% of average managed receivables from 6.0% in the prior year’s second quarter, due to lower funding costs and higher interest and fees from consumers. After the effect of 3-day payoffs, CAF financed 43.0% of units sold in the current quarter, in-line with 42.6% in the prior year’s second quarter.

During the second quarter, CAF retained 10% of Tier 3 volume, up from 5% of Tier 3 in previous quarters. Additionally, CAF began a small test originating in the Tier 2 space. Any future adjustments in Tier 2 and Tier 3 will carefully consider the broader lending environment along with the long-term sustainability of the change.

Share Repurchase Activity. We repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock for $220.0 million pursuant to our share repurchase program during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. As of August 31, 2021, we had $991.5 million remaining available for repurchase under the outstanding authorization.

Store Openings. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we opened three new locations. In fiscal year 2022, we plan to open a total of 10 new locations.

(1) An online retail unit sale is defined as a sale where the customer completes all four of these major transactional activities remotely: reserving the vehicle; financing the vehicle, if needed; trading-in or opting out of a trade in; and, creating a remote sales order. (2) Revenue from online transactions is defined as revenue from retail sales that qualify for an online retail sale, as well as any EPP and third-party finance contribution, wholesale sales where the winning bid was an online bid and all revenue earned by Edmunds. (3) Although CAF benefits from certain indirect overhead expenditures, we have not allocated indirect costs to CAF to avoid making subjective allocation decisions.

Supplemental Financial Information

Amounts and percentage calculations may not total due to rounding.

Sales Components

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Used vehicle sales $ 6,104.4 $ 4,389.2 39.1 % $ 12,261.7 $ 7,175.4 70.9 % Wholesale vehicle sales 1,701.6 819.1 107.7 % 3,075.9 1,161.9 164.7 % Other sales and revenues: Extended protection plan revenues 113.0 119.4 (5.4) % 247.3 192.8 28.2 % Third-party finance fees, net 2.8 (15.4) 118.0 % (1.8) (26.2) 93.1 % Advertising & subscription revenues (1) 34.5 — 100.0 % 34.5 — 100.0 % Other 32.1 59.9 (46.4) % 68.3 97.0 (29.5) % Total other sales and revenues 182.4 163.9 11.3 % 348.3 263.6 32.1 % Total net sales and operating revenues $ 7,988.4 $ 5,372.2 48.7 % $ 15,686.0 $ 8,600.9 82.4 %

(1) Excludes intersegment revenues that have been eliminated in consolidation.

Unit Sales

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Used vehicles 231,797 217,330 6.7 % 502,596 352,358 42.6 % Wholesale vehicles 188,098 132,980 41.4 % 369,487 196,275 88.2 %

Average Selling Prices

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Used vehicles $ 26,141 $ 19,991 30.8 % $ 24,197 $ 20,127 20.2 % Wholesale vehicles $ 8,701 $ 5,891 47.7 % $ 7,997 $ 5,639 41.8 %

Vehicle Sales Changes

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Used vehicle units 6.7 % 3.9 % 42.6 % (18.7) % Used vehicle revenues 39.1 % 1.0 % 70.9 % (19.3) % Wholesale vehicle units 41.4 % 5.1 % 88.2 % (20.6) % Wholesale vehicle revenues 107.7 % 20.8 % 164.7 % (13.3) %

Comparable Store Used Vehicle Sales Changes (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Used vehicle units 6.2 % 1.2 % 41.8 % (21.0) % Used vehicle revenues 38.8 % (1.6) % 70.4 % (21.6) %

(1) Stores are added to the comparable store base beginning in their fourteenth full month of operation. Comparable store calculations include results for a set of stores that were included in our comparable store base in both the current and corresponding prior year periods.

Used Vehicle Financing Penetration by Channel (Before the Impact of 3-day Payoffs) (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 CAF (2) 47.1 % 45.7 % 46.9 % 42.8 % Tier 2 (3) 21.6 % 22.3 % 22.2 % 24.7 % Tier 3 (4) 7.2 % 11.1 % 8.7 % 12.4 % Other (5) 24.1 % 20.9 % 22.2 % 20.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) Calculated as used vehicle units financed for respective channel as a percentage of total used units sold. (2) Includes CAF's Tier 3 loan originations, which represent less than 1% of total used units sold. (3) Third-party finance providers who generally pay us a fee or to whom no fee is paid. (4) Third-party finance providers to whom we pay a fee. (5) Represents customers arranging their own financing and customers that do not require financing

Selected Operating Ratios

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2021 % (1) 2020 % (1) 2021 % (1) 2020 % (1) Net sales and operating revenues $ 7,988.4 100.0 $ 5,372.2 100.0 $ 15,686.0 100.0 $ 8,600.9 100.0 Gross profit $ 815.5 10.2 $ 752.1 14.0 $ 1,740.0 11.1 $ 1,106.3 12.9 CarMax Auto Finance income $ 200.0 2.5 $ 147.2 2.7 $ 441.8 2.8 $ 198.1 2.3 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 574.3 7.2 $ 441.9 8.2 $ 1,128.4 7.2 $ 766.8 8.9 Interest expense $ 22.4 0.3 $ 22.5 0.4 $ 42.9 0.3 $ 46.4 0.5 Earnings before income taxes $ 367.8 4.6 $ 388.3 7.2 $ 935.1 6.0 $ 392.5 4.6 Net earnings $ 285.3 3.6 $ 296.7 5.5 $ 722.0 4.6 $ 301.7 3.5

(1) Calculated as a percentage of net sales and operating revenues.

Gross Profit (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Used vehicle gross profit $ 506.5 $ 481.2 5.3 % $ 1,103.5 $ 742.7 48.6 % Wholesale vehicle gross profit 189.0 144.4 30.9 % 374.9 206.3 81.7 % Other gross profit 120.0 126.5 (5.3) % 261.6 157.3 66.3 % Total $ 815.5 $ 752.1 8.4 % $ 1,740.0 $ 1,106.3 57.3 %

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations.

Gross Profit per Unit (1)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ per unit(2) %(3) $ per unit(2) %(3) $ per unit(2) %(3) $ per unit(2) %(3) Used vehicle gross profit $ 2,185 8.3 $ 2,214 11.0 $ 2,196 9.0 $ 2,108 10.4 Wholesale vehicle gross profit $ 1,005 11.1 $ 1,086 17.6 $ 1,015 12.2 $ 1,051 17.8 Other gross profit $ 517 65.8 $ 583 77.3 $ 521 75.1 $ 447 59.7 Total gross profit $ 3,518 10.2 $ 3,461 14.0 $ 3,462 11.1 $ 3,140 12.9

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations. Those eliminations had the effect of increasing used vehicle gross profit per unit and wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit and decreasing other gross profit per unit by immaterial amounts. (2) Calculated as category gross profit divided by its respective units sold, except the other and total categories, which are divided by total used units sold. (3) Calculated as a percentage of its respective sales or revenue.

SG&A Expenses (1) (2)

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Compensation and benefits: Compensation and benefits,

excluding share-based compensation expense $ 299.5 $ 239.3 25.1 % $ 583.6 $ 430.5 35.6 % Share-based compensation expense 28.7 34.3 (16.3) % 67.1 58.0 15.8 % Total compensation and benefits (3) $ 328.2 $ 273.6 19.9 % $ 650.7 $ 488.5 33.2 % Occupancy costs 55.1 52.8 4.3 % 105.6 98.6 7.2 % Advertising expense 85.0 50.5 68.5 % 157.5 85.0 85.4 % Other overhead costs (4) 106.0 65.0 63.0 % 214.6 94.7 126.3 % Total SG&A expenses $ 574.3 $ 441.9 30.0 % $ 1,128.4 $ 766.8 47.1 % SG&A as % of gross profit 70.4 % 58.8 % 11.6 % 64.8 % 69.3 % (4.5) %

(1) Depreciation and amortization previously included in SG&A expenses is now separately presented and is excluded from this table. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation. (2) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations. (3) Excludes compensation and benefits related to reconditioning and vehicle repair service, which are included in cost of sales. (4) Includes IT expenses, non-CAF bad debt, insurance, preopening and relocation costs, charitable contributions, travel and other administrative expenses.

Components of CAF Income and Other CAF Information

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions) 2021 % (1) 2020 % (1) 2021 % (1) 2020 % (1) Interest margin: Interest and fee income $ 324.1 8.8 $ 280.1 8.5 $ 634.4 8.8 $ 562.6 8.5 Interest expense (60.6) (1.7) (81.3) (2.5) (126.4) (1.8) (165.9) (2.5) Total interest margin 263.5 7.2 198.8 6.0 508.0 7.0 396.7 6.0 Provision for loan losses (35.5) (1.0) (26.0) (0.8) (11.1) (0.2) (148.0) (2.2) Total interest margin after provision

for loan losses 228.0 6.2 172.8 5.2 496.9 6.9 248.7 3.7 Total other expense — — (0.3) — — — (2.2) — Total direct expenses (27.9) (0.8) (25.4) (0.8) (55.1) (0.8) (48.4) (0.7) CarMax Auto Finance income $ 200.0 5.4 $ 147.2 4.5 $ 441.8 6.1 $ 198.1 3.0 Total average managed receivables $ 14,683.3 $ 13,218.8 $ 14,416.0 $ 13,313.6 Net loans originated $ 2,372.4 $ 1,790.6 $ 4,855.8 $ 2,782.9 Net penetration rate 43.0 % 42.6 % 43.4 % 40.1 % Weighted average contract rate 8.5 % 8.2 % 8.7 % 8.3 % Ending allowance for loan losses $ 398.1 $ 432.5 $ 398.1 $ 432.5 Warehouse facility information: Ending funded receivables $ 3,181.9 $ 2,253.7 $ 3,181.9 $ 2,253.7 Ending unused capacity $ 1,643.1 $ 1,246.3 $ 1,643.1 $ 1,246.3

(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed receivables.

Earnings Highlights

Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In millions except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net earnings $ 285.3 $ 296.7 (3.9) % $ 722.0 $ 301.7 139.3 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 165.6 165.6 — % 166.0 164.6 0.8 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 1.72 $ 1.79 (3.9) % $ 4.35 $ 1.83 137.7 %

Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET today, September 30, 2021. Domestic investors may access the call at 1-888-298-3261 (international callers dial 1-706-679-7457). The conference I.D. for both domestic and international callers is 3464618. A live webcast of the call will be available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through December 21, 2021, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3464618.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date

We currently plan to release results for the third quarter ending November 30, 2021, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. We plan to host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on that date. Information on this conference call will be available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com in December 2021.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store and virtual auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 220 stores, approximately 27,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 17 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We caution readers that the statements contained in this release about our future business plans, operations, challenges, opportunities or prospects, including without limitation any statements or factors regarding expected operating capacity, sales, inventory, market share, revenue, margins, expenses, liquidity, loan originations, capital expenditures, debt obligations or earnings, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “predict,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current knowledge and assumptions about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are the following:

The effect and consequences of the Coronavirus public health crisis on matters including U.S. and local economies; our business operations and continuity; the availability of corporate and consumer financing; the health and productivity of our associates; the ability of third-party providers to continue uninterrupted service; and the regulatory environment in which we operate.

Changes in general or regional U.S. economic conditions.

Changes in the availability or cost of capital and working capital financing, including changes related to the asset-backed securitization market.

Changes in the competitive landscape and/or our failure to successfully adjust to such changes.

Events that damage our reputation or harm the perception of the quality of our brand.

Our inability to realize the benefits associated with our omni-channel initiatives.

Our inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions, including our acquisition of Edmunds.

Our inability to recruit, develop and retain associates and maintain positive associate relations.

The loss of key associates from our store, regional or corporate management teams or a significant increase in labor costs.

Security breaches or other events that result in the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized disclosure of confidential customer, associate or corporate information.

Significant changes in prices of new and used vehicles.

Changes in economic conditions or other factors that result in greater credit losses for CAF’s portfolio of auto loans receivable than anticipated.

A reduction in the availability of or access to sources of inventory or a failure to expeditiously liquidate inventory.

Changes in consumer credit availability provided by our third-party finance providers.

Changes in the availability of extended protection plan products from third-party providers.

Factors related to the regulatory and legislative environment in which we operate.

Factors related to geographic and sales growth, including the inability to effectively manage our growth.

The failure of or inability to sufficiently enhance key information systems.

The performance of the third-party vendors we rely on for key components of our business.

The effect of various litigation matters.

Adverse conditions affecting one or more automotive manufacturers, and manufacturer recalls.

The failure or inability to realize the benefits associated with our strategic investments.

The inaccuracy of estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements, or the effect of new accounting requirements or changes to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

The volatility in the market price for our common stock.

The failure or inability to adequately protect our intellectual property.

The occurrence of severe weather events.

Factors related to the geographic concentration of our stores.

For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, and our quarterly or current reports as filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are publicly available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com. Requests for information may also be made to the Investor Relations Department by email to investor_relations@carmax.com or by calling (804) 747-0422 x7865. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended August 31 Six Months Ended August 31 (In thousands except per share data) 2021 % (1) 2020 % (1) 2021 % (1) 2020 % (1) SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Used vehicle sales $ 6,104,366 76.4 $ 4,389,233 81.7 $ 12,261,710 78.2 $ 7,175,435 83.4 Wholesale vehicle sales 1,701,572 21.3 819,082 15.2 3,075,929 19.6 1,161,934 13.5 Other sales and revenues 182,421 2.3 163,851 3.0 348,319 2.2 263,579 3.1 NET SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES 7,988,359 100.0 5,372,166 100.0 15,685,958 100.0 8,600,948 100.0 COST OF SALES: Used vehicle cost of sales 5,597,842 70.1 3,908,065 72.7 11,158,179 71.1 6,432,741 74.8 Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 1,512,559 18.9 674,712 12.6 2,701,072 17.2 955,634 11.1 Other cost of sales 62,474 0.8 37,246 0.7 86,714 0.6 106,247 1.2 TOTAL COST OF SALES 7,172,875 89.8 4,620,023 86.0 13,945,965 88.9 7,494,622 87.1 GROSS PROFIT 815,484 10.2 752,143 14.0 1,739,993 11.1 1,106,326 12.9 CARMAX AUTO FINANCE INCOME 200,033 2.5 147,195 2.7 441,764 2.8 198,145 2.3 Selling, general, and

administrative expenses 574,286 7.2 441,923 8.2 1,128,355 7.2 766,814 8.9 Depreciation and amortization (2) 52,789 0.7 48,285 0.9 102,679 0.7 97,110 1.1 Interest expense 22,410 0.3 22,469 0.4 42,944 0.3 46,427 0.5 Other (income) expense (1,782) — (1,680) — (27,359) (0.2) 1,615 — Earnings before income taxes 367,814 4.6 388,341 7.2 935,138 6.0 392,505 4.6 Income tax provision 82,547 1.0 91,645 1.7 213,115 1.4 90,831 1.1 NET EARNINGS $ 285,267 3.6 $ 296,696 5.5 $ 722,023 4.6 $ 301,674 3.5 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 162,966 163,434 163,058 163,053 Diluted 165,643 165,623 165,969 164,580 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.82 $ 4.43 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.79 $ 4.35 $ 1.83

(1) Percents are calculated as a percentage of net sales and operating revenues and may not total due to rounding. (2) Depreciation and amortization previously included in Selling, general, and administrative expenses is now separately presented. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of August 31 February 28 August 31 (In thousands except share data) 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,095 $ 132,319 $ 711,561 Restricted cash from collections on auto loans receivable 570,567 496,415 520,876 Accounts receivable, net 517,260 239,070 203,155 Inventory 4,105,458 3,157,159 2,824,959 Other current assets 119,916 91,833 67,308 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,371,296 4,116,796 4,327,859 Auto loans receivable, net 14,656,170 13,489,819 13,013,106 Property and equipment, net 3,128,896 3,055,563 3,044,773 Deferred income taxes 117,288 164,261 133,749 Operating lease assets 553,727 431,652 444,158 Goodwill 150,343 653 8,676 Other assets 475,602 282,797 273,985 TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,453,322 $ 21,541,541 $ 21,246,306 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 903,847 $ 799,333 $ 683,715 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 487,771 415,465 350,185 Accrued income taxes 422 218 64,734 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 43,676 30,953 31,616 Short-term debt 167 — 838 Current portion of long-term debt 10,562 9,927 10,005 Current portion of non-recourse notes payable 512,515 442,652 457,849 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,958,960 1,698,548 1,598,942 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,190,415 1,322,415 1,896,784 Non-recourse notes payable, excluding current portion 14,439,700 13,297,504 12,900,984 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 538,296 423,618 435,113 Other liabilities 410,772 434,843 431,923 TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,538,143 17,176,928 17,263,746 Commitments and contingent liabilities SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.50 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized;

162,470,173 and 163,172,333 shares issued and outstanding as of

August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021, respectively 81,235 81,586 82,081 Capital in excess of par value 1,653,066 1,513,821 1,460,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (112,343) (118,691) (160,426) Retained earnings 3,293,221 2,887,897 2,600,605 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,915,179 4,364,613 3,982,560 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 24,453,322 $ 21,541,541 $ 21,246,306

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended August 31 (In thousands) 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 722,023 $ 301,674 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 129,300 118,967 Share-based compensation expense 72,780 62,794 Provision for loan losses 11,107 147,977 Provision for cancellation reserves 62,886 35,678 Deferred income tax provision 32,502 8,598 Other (19,883) 5,098 Net (increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable, net (244,471) (12,065) Inventory (948,299) 21,457 Other current assets (26,496) 19,691 Auto loans receivable, net (1,177,458) 188,601 Other assets (9,745) (6,586) Net increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and accrued income taxes 115,542 24,912 Other liabilities (105,109) (27,020) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,385,321) 889,776 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (137,838) (91,998) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 260 826 Proceeds from sale of business 602 — Purchases of investments (12,651) (2,566) Sales and returns of investments 10,954 1,381 Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (241,563) — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (380,236) (92,357) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase in short-term debt, net 167 798 Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt 3,035,601 1,542,500 Payments on long-term debt (2,168,411) (1,425,084) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (9,547) (8,037) Payments on finance lease obligations (5,709) (2,880) Issuances of non-recourse notes payable 7,414,283 4,798,000 Payments on non-recourse notes payable (6,201,801) (5,028,898) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (355,495) (54,151) Equity issuances 60,087 91,724 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,769,175 (86,028) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,618 711,391 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 771,947 656,390 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 775,565 $ 1,367,781

