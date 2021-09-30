checkAd

Mechanical Technology to Present at Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on October 6th

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 13:00  |  85   |   |   

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI …

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021. Michael Toporek, CEO, will present at the conference

Mechanical Technology is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6th at 3:30 PM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43032.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries. Those include manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan 
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President 
PCG Advisory, Inc.
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Mechanical Technology, Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665932/Mechanical-Technology-to-Present-at- ...

