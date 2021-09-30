Mechanical Technology to Present at Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on October 6th

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI …

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021. Michael Toporek, CEO, will present at the conference Mechanical Technology is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6th at 3:30 PM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43032 .