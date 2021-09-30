Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in …

The Company has completed the registration of 32 new mineral claims with the US Bureau of Land Management comprising 260 hectares. The additional claims increase the area of the Secret Pass Project to approximately 1,128 hectares.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in Mohave County, Arizona by 30%.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The staking of these additional claims at Secret Pass significantly increase the project area and secures highly prospective ground where there are numerous historic workings and high grade rock samples. We have included this new zone in the close spaced soil sampling program currently underway at Secret Pass."

Figure 1 - Secret Pass Mineral Claims

The northwestern claims that have been staked are underlain by Precambrian age granitic gneiss which is intruded by a large Tertiary age rhyolite dome complex that contains roof pendants of andesitic volcanics. The northwest trending Frisco Mine Fault, which hosts the Tin Cup and FM gold zones to the southeast, transects this claim group. The fault zone is strongly altered and contains historical evidence of small scale mining. Limited rock sampling at the Sam's Ridge prospect returned gold assays ranging up to 6 g/t.

The southeastern claims that have been staked are underlain by a northwest trending sequence of Precambrian age granitic gneiss that is intruded by a Tertiary age felsic dykes. Numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems locally designated as the Victoria gold trend. No surface rock sampling was undertaken in this area.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

