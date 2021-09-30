checkAd

Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in Mohave County, Arizona by 30%.

The Company has completed the registration of 32 new mineral claims with the US Bureau of Land Management comprising 260 hectares. The additional claims increase the area of the Secret Pass Project to approximately 1,128 hectares.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The staking of these additional claims at Secret Pass significantly increase the project area and secures highly prospective ground where there are numerous historic workings and high grade rock samples. We have included this new zone in the close spaced soil sampling program currently underway at Secret Pass."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 - Secret Pass Mineral Claims

The northwestern claims that have been staked are underlain by Precambrian age granitic gneiss which is intruded by a large Tertiary age rhyolite dome complex that contains roof pendants of andesitic volcanics. The northwest trending Frisco Mine Fault, which hosts the Tin Cup and FM gold zones to the southeast, transects this claim group. The fault zone is strongly altered and contains historical evidence of small scale mining. Limited rock sampling at the Sam's Ridge prospect returned gold assays ranging up to 6 g/t.

The southeastern claims that have been staked are underlain by a northwest trending sequence of Precambrian age granitic gneiss that is intruded by a Tertiary age felsic dykes. Numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems locally designated as the Victoria gold trend. No surface rock sampling was undertaken in this area.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Seite 1 von 2
Northern Lights Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30% VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Medicine Springs New Project Update Video
Accesswire | Analysen