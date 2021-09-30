HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Total of $4.8 Million Oversubscribed Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) (" HIRE " or the " Company "), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $2,836,100 (the " Offering "). Including the first tranche financing that closed on August 27, 2021, the Company issued a total of 16,120,378 units at $0.30 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,836,100, exceeding the initial financing target of $3,000,000. Insiders subscribed for $538,053 or 11% of the last two tranches.

"Today we have a solid foundation with seven established brands in Canada and the US, with strong year-over-year organic growth of 44% for Q2-2021, exceeding industry growth rates," said Simon Dealy, HIRE's CEO. "With a stronger balance sheet, we are well-positioned to continue improving operations and accelerating revenue growth across our portfolio. As we move forward, we will be selective and measured when evaluating new opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders."

HIRE intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including investor relations, marketing and brand awareness, as well as for identifying, assessing and executing future strategic opportunities.

Of the gross proceeds of the Offering, which consisted of 9,453,667 units at $0.30 per unit, $2,531,100 was completed on September 29, 2021 and an additional $305,000 is in process and scheduled to be completed on Friday, October 1, 2021. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant with each whole warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable for one HIRE common share for a period of 24 months at $0.45 per common share (the "Warrant Exercise Price").

In consideration for introducing certain subscribers to the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees ("Finders' Fees") to certain eligible persons (each, a "Finder"). The Finders' Fees are comprised of: (i) an aggregate of 714,774 non-transferable finders' warrants (the "Finders' Warrants"), representing 8% of the Units subscribed for by subscribers referred by the Finders; and (ii) a cash payment in the aggregate amount of $214,432, representing 8% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers referred by the Finders. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable for one HIRE common share at a price of $0.30 per HIRE common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.