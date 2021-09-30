checkAd

EANS-DD Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Pfannberg Privatstiftung (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Nikolaus Ankershofen
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 29.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
165.00 500

total volume: 500
total price: 82,500.00
average price: 165.00


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/5034068
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Wertpapier


