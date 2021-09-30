checkAd

International Day of Older Persons Von der Leyen at the SIHA Press Conference "Care must be not just high quality, but affordable and accessible. Longevity is not only about seniors. It is about all of us".

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

- Senior International Health Association (SIHA) expressed their deepest condolences for the 1.5 million European deaths from Covid and honour the 115,000 victims who were doctors, nurses and health workers

- The video message from the President of the European Commission broadcast at the SIHA Press Conference organised on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons. Adherence to therapy: a new European project by Senior International Health Association and the European Society of Hypertension to investigate the causes of non-adherence and raise awareness among patients

BRUSSELS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, we will focus on two important issues for Europe's elderly people. Adherence to treatment and access to care for chronic diseases such as cancer or diabetes, especially in times of pandemic. I very much agree that care must be not just high quality, but affordable and accessible. This is one of the reasons why I have announced a new European care strategy. We want to support all Europeans of all ages in finding the best care solution for their needs. As part of this work, we will also launch a European initiative on long-term care. We will help EU countries reform their national systems for long term care. And for the first time ever, we will focus at the same time on the people in need of care, as well as on those providing care". This is the essence of the message by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen at the conference organized by the Senior International Health Association (SIHA) in collaboration with the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons (to watch Ursula von der Leyen's full video message please click here).  

The importance of vaccination and adherence to therapy were the main topics of the conference, chaired by the Vice President of the European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo. A minute silence was dedicated to the approximately 1.5 million European victims of Covid and to the 115,000 doctors, nurses and health workers who lost their lives.

Adherence to therapy in Europe is about 50%, with different values depending on the type of disease. Poor adherence is a problem especially among the over 65s, who are the main drug users. Low adherence in Europe is estimated to cause around 200,000 avoidable deaths and avoidable health care costs between €80 and €125 billion.

