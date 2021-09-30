checkAd

Altair Launches Consortium to Accelerate World-Class Altair Material Data Center for Engineers and Designers

TROY, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, is proud to announce the Altair Material Data Center consortium, designed to help make the Altair Material Data Center (AMDC) a best-of-breed materials information resource to support innovative product design and manufacturing.

The development of sustainable, efficient, minimum weight designs requires accurate, multi-domain material properties and the selection of these materials is a vital step in product development. Launched in 2020, the AMDC furnishes users with the material properties they need for tasks such as virtual prototyping and simulation. It enables designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools.

The AMDC consortium will shape the growth of this cloud-based database, which gives engineers and designers instant access to accurate data on a vast array of metals, plastics, and composites for use with their computer-aided engineering (CAE) applications.

"We are delighted to welcome industry leaders such as Nikola Motors and the National Institute for Aviation Research to the consortium," said Stephanie Buckner, senior vice president of customer engagement and corporate development, Altair. "Members will play a central role in driving AMDC, maximizing its value to engineers and designers as they pursue new engineering challenges."

Consortium members will share real-world experiences and best practices, and work to ensure the AMDC roadmap accurately reflects their needs. By enhancing the breadth and scale of the AMDC, they will make a valuable contribution to an asset that serves engineering and manufacturing communities worldwide.

In addition to providing strategic guidance, organizations serving on the consortium's steering committee will benefit from early access to the latest software and innovations from Altair.

"The foundation of predictable CAE structural simulations lays in the proper definition of standardized building block testing procedures for material characterization and processing the experimental data into verified and validated CAE material cards," said Dr. Gerardo Olivares, director and senior research scientist at the Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research. "NIAR's Advanced Virtual Engineering and Testing research group is proud to be a steering committee member of Altair's Material Data Center consortium."

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com. 

