Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announced that Gaurav Shah, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:30 am ET at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. In addition, Jonathan Schwartz, M.D., chief medical officer, will be part of a panel discussion: “Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue” on Monday, October 4, at 3:00 pm ET.

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible via Rocket’s website on the Events page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Rocket website for 30 days after the event.