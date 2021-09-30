CynergisTek Awarded Six-Figure Contract to Provide Red Team and Security Assessment Services for Large Credit Union

Cybersecurity is a top-tier priority for financial institutions and competition for their business is intense. Highly regulated by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) to ensure the protection of member’s financial assets and transactions, the credit unions look to partner with companies that share their priority for security.

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, has been selected for a new contract by one of the largest U.S. based federal credit unions valued at nearly $300,000 to provide Red Team and Security Assessment services.

CynergisTek was awarded the contract due to its reputation in the market for delivering excellent service. CynergisTek’s Red Team services will evaluate the organization’s social engineering practices and conduct internal and external, and web application penetration testing to identify any vulnerabilities where they could be at risk for a cyber-attack. By bringing in a third-party to conduct a security risk assessment the organization will receive an unbiased and thorough assessment that will lay out a remediation roadmap prioritized by level of risk to the business.

“I credit this new client win to the breadth of experience our Red Team and Security Consultants bring to the table and the focus from our entire company to drive our mission of ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and leaves our clients with the feeling they have learned something,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President at CynergisTek. “Working with this federal credit union highlights that our reach continues to gain traction outside of our traditional healthcare client base, demonstrating that our focus on data security resonates regardless of industry, and that CynergisTek is an ally that organizations can turn to for guidance as they build resilience into their security programs.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.