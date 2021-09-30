Schlumberger and AVEVA Announce Agreement to Advance Digital Solutions for Oil & Gas Production Operations

“This partnership brings together our edge and cloud solutions with the AVEVA PI System to seamlessly liberate access to data accelerating insights and action,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “By integrating our domain expertise, secure edge technology and digital applications in the DELFI environment with AVEVA, we will enable customers to increase efficiency and transform their production operations.”

Schlumberger and AVEVA today announced an agreement to integrate edge, AI and cloud digital solutions to help operators optimize oil and gas production. The companies will work together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. Initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.

“Digital transformation of critical infrastructure requires a strategic vision that transcends technology to drive efficiency, achieve profitable business outcomes and deliver sustainability,” said Andrew McCloskey, Chief Technology Officer, AVEVA. “Recent macroeconomic events have highlighted the need for agility throughout all industries. Our collaboration with Schlumberger will drive operational agility and engineering efficiency, while also enabling swifter delivery of new products and services to make assets and operations run more smoothly.”

The collaboration will bring to market the IoT and cloud capabilities of both companies. This includes the data management platform capabilities of the AVEVA PI System and Schlumberger domain expertise and analytics capabilities provided by Agora* edge AI and IoT solutions and the DELFI environment. The companies also plan joint technology integrations, sales and service support, and go-to-market activity.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions, and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.