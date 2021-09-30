Trevena Announces Results of TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study in COVID-19 Patients

92% probability that TRV027 has a potential beneficial impact on primary endpoint of D-dimer levels, a biomarker associated with critical illness and mortality

TRV027 is currently being evaluated in a randomized controlled study (NIH ACTIV-4) and a global adaptive platform study (REMAP-CAP)

TRV027 is a novel AT 1 receptor selective agonist with the potential to treat acute lung damage / abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19

Company to host conference call today, September 30th, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced data from 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of TRV027, the Company's novel AT 1 receptor selective agonist, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression. The study was led and funded by Imperial College London, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Imperial Centre for Research Excellence Award.

“I am pleased to announce the results from this analysis, which provide initial evidence of the therapeutic potential of TRV027 to improve COVID-19 patient outcomes. With the ACTIV and REMAP-CAP COVID-19 platform trials currently evaluating TRV027, and data expected as early as mid-2022, we look forward to building upon these promising results,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “I would like to thank the patients and their families who participated, as well as Imperial College London for their partnership and interest in investigating our novel molecule.”

The primary endpoint was mean change from baseline D-dimer levels at three days. D-dimer is a biomarker used to monitor the risk of abnormal clotting throughout the vascular system. In patients with COVID-19, elevations in circulating D-dimer are also known to be an accurate predictor of critical disease progression and death. Among TRV027 treated patients, 70% (7 of 10) experienced a reduction in circulating D-dimer, compared to 27% (3 of 11) of patients on placebo. TRV027 was associated with a 92% probability of a potential beneficial treatment effect, based on a Bayesian model analysis recommended by the study’s Data Monitoring and Safety Committee (DMSC).