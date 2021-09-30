checkAd

Trevena Announces Results of TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study in COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

--

92% probability that TRV027 has a potential beneficial impact on primary endpoint of D-dimer levels, a biomarker associated with critical illness and mortality

~12 days lower average hospital length of stay in patients treated with TRV027 compared to placebo

TRV027 is currently being evaluated in a randomized controlled study (NIH ACTIV-4) and a global adaptive platform study (REMAP-CAP)

TRV027 is a novel AT1 receptor selective agonist with the potential to treat acute lung damage / abnormal blood clotting associated with COVID-19

--

Company to host conference call today, September 30th, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET

--

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced data from 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of TRV027, the Company’s novel AT1 receptor selective agonist, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression. The study was led and funded by Imperial College London, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Imperial Centre for Research Excellence Award.

“I am pleased to announce the results from this analysis, which provide initial evidence of the therapeutic potential of TRV027 to improve COVID-19 patient outcomes. With the ACTIV and REMAP-CAP COVID-19 platform trials currently evaluating TRV027, and data expected as early as mid-2022, we look forward to building upon these promising results,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “I would like to thank the patients and their families who participated, as well as Imperial College London for their partnership and interest in investigating our novel molecule.”

The primary endpoint was mean change from baseline D-dimer levels at three days. D-dimer is a biomarker used to monitor the risk of abnormal clotting throughout the vascular system. In patients with COVID-19, elevations in circulating D-dimer are also known to be an accurate predictor of critical disease progression and death. Among TRV027 treated patients, 70% (7 of 10) experienced a reduction in circulating D-dimer, compared to 27% (3 of 11) of patients on placebo. TRV027 was associated with a 92% probability of a potential beneficial treatment effect, based on a Bayesian model analysis recommended by the study’s Data Monitoring and Safety Committee (DMSC).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trevena Announces Results of TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study in COVID-19 Patients - 92% probability that TRV027 has a potential beneficial impact on primary endpoint of D-dimer levels, a biomarker associated with critical illness and mortality ~12 days lower average hospital length of stay in patients treated with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...