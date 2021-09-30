Hemlo Intersects 3.97 g/t Au over 1 m at the North Limb Project Lunny West Showing

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its drill program at the North Limb project, located 15 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation’s Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ontario.

Armand Lake Volcanic Complex (“ALVC”) Lunny West Showing: Drillholes NL21-10 (Section L-600) and NL21-11 (Section L-425) totalling 1,057.68 metres were drilled on two sections spaced over 175 m at the Lunny West Showing (Figure 1). These two holes were designed to test the North and South contacts of the ALVC where historical drilling intersected strong sericite and silica altered pyritic felsic volcanic units.





Drillhole NL21-10 (Figure 2) intersected two gold horizons grading 127 ppb Au over 2.06 m and 58 ppb Au over 0.94 m which correlate with intersections in historic holes W1 (2.92 g/t Au over 2.13 m), AX241-2 (700 ppb Au over 2.50 m) and PN-7 (70 ppb Au over 1 m), respectively. No assays are available for historical drillholes R-11 and PN-7.





Drillhole NL21-11 (Figure 3) intersected a higher-grade interval of 3.97 g/t Au (gravimetric result of 3.22 g/t Au) over 1 m within a broader 11.74 m interval grading 401 ppb Au in a felsic volcanic unit characterized by pervasive sericitization, local silicification, strong roscoelite (V-mica) alteration, 1-4% pyrite and 1-2% pyrrhotite. This intersection correlates to historic anomalous surface grab and soil sample results and with anomalous gold values intersected in historical drillhole PN-8 located 180 m to the east (Figure 1). Additional anomalous gold results were intersected in this hole as shown in Table 1. Assays for historical drillholes on this section are not available.





The Company has recently completed ~25 line-kms surface mapping and sampling, the results of which are being compiled and interpreted.





The digital capture and validation of all North Limb project data, including more than 29,000 m of historical drilling, is nearing completion and will be incorporated into the ongoing 3D Leapfrog drillhole and surface geological and geochemical modelling. We look forward to publishing a 3D model of our program.



As has been reported with the drill results from the Musher (see press release dated July 27, 2021) and Armand (see press release dated August 24, 2021) showings, multi-element ICP data using ioGAS geochemical software has identified widespread pathfinder elements such as Ag, Sb, As, V, and Hg at the Lunny West showing. Some of these elements are positively correlated with Au mineralization, while others define broader horizons indicating a more extensive corridor of hydrothermal activity.