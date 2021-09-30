checkAd

Hemlo Intersects 3.97 g/t Au over 1 m at the North Limb Project Lunny West Showing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:00  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its drill program at the North Limb project, located 15 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation’s Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ontario.

Highlights:

  • Armand Lake Volcanic Complex (“ALVC”) Lunny West Showing: Drillholes NL21-10 (Section L-600) and NL21-11 (Section L-425) totalling 1,057.68 metres were drilled on two sections spaced over 175 m at the Lunny West Showing (Figure 1). These two holes were designed to test the North and South contacts of the ALVC where historical drilling intersected strong sericite and silica altered pyritic felsic volcanic units.

  • Drillhole NL21-10 (Figure 2) intersected two gold horizons grading 127 ppb Au over 2.06 m and 58 ppb Au over 0.94 m which correlate with intersections in historic holes W1 (2.92 g/t Au over 2.13 m), AX241-2 (700 ppb Au over 2.50 m) and PN-7 (70 ppb Au over 1 m), respectively. No assays are available for historical drillholes R-11 and PN-7.

  • Drillhole NL21-11 (Figure 3) intersected a higher-grade interval of 3.97 g/t Au (gravimetric result of 3.22 g/t Au) over 1 m within a broader 11.74 m interval grading 401 ppb Au in a felsic volcanic unit characterized by pervasive sericitization, local silicification, strong roscoelite (V-mica) alteration, 1-4% pyrite and 1-2% pyrrhotite. This intersection correlates to historic anomalous surface grab and soil sample results and with anomalous gold values intersected in historical drillhole PN-8 located 180 m to the east (Figure 1). Additional anomalous gold results were intersected in this hole as shown in Table 1. Assays for historical drillholes on this section are not available.

  • The Company has recently completed ~25 line-kms surface mapping and sampling, the results of which are being compiled and interpreted.

  • The digital capture and validation of all North Limb project data, including more than 29,000 m of historical drilling, is nearing completion and will be incorporated into the ongoing 3D Leapfrog drillhole and surface geological and geochemical modelling. We look forward to publishing a 3D model of our program.

As has been reported with the drill results from the Musher (see press release dated July 27, 2021) and Armand (see press release dated August 24, 2021) showings, multi-element ICP data using ioGAS geochemical software has identified widespread pathfinder elements such as Ag, Sb, As, V, and Hg at the Lunny West showing. Some of these elements are positively correlated with Au mineralization, while others define broader horizons indicating a more extensive corridor of hydrothermal activity.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemlo Intersects 3.97 g/t Au over 1 m at the North Limb Project Lunny West Showing TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its drill program at the North Limb project, located 15 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation’s Hemlo Mine near …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:45 UhrEndeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11:43 UhrBitcoin, Gold, Silber – kaufen oder nicht?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
09:38 UhrVideoausblick: Abverkauf - aber (noch) keine Panik!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:14 UhrTagesausblick-Livestream: DAX: Bricht die 200-Tage-Linie?
CMC TV | Kommentare
07:32 UhrTechnical Trading: Gold kurzfristig Long
René Wolfram | Chartanalysen
01:23 UhrPatriot Battery Metals Comments on Recent Market Activity
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:47 UhrsmartShift erreicht die SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21Melior Enters Into Further Standstill Amending Agreement and Extended Promissory Note, Receives Conditional Approval of RTO
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Endeavour Targets Discovery of 15-20 Million Ounces of Indicated Resources Over Next 5 Years
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 10, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten