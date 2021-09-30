Nurix Therapeutics Expands its Board of Directors with the Addition of Two Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the appointments of Judith A. Reinsdorf and Paul M. Silva to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Reinsdorf is the former executive vice president and general counsel of Johnson Controls International, and Mr. Silva is the former senior vice president, chief accounting officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.



“I am delighted to welcome Judy and Paul to the Nurix board as we enter this important stage in the company’s development and execute on our plan to advance multiple programs into clinical trials by the end of 2021,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. “The Nurix team looks forward to benefitting from their broad operational and strategic experience as we advance our exciting portfolio of drug candidates and continue to develop our highly productive DELigase drug discovery platform.”

Ms. Reinsdorf has extensive experience in executive roles across multiple industries. She most recently served as executive vice president and general counsel of Johnson Controls International, a global leader in building products and technology and integrated solutions, from September 2016 to November 2017, following its merger with Tyco International, where she served as executive vice president and general counsel from March 2007 until September 2016. She currently serves on the board of directors of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. and EnPro Industries, Inc., and on the advisory board of Teach for America – New Jersey and the NACD New Jersey Chapter. Previously, Ms. Reinsdorf served on the boards of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. until its acquisition by Astra Zeneca in 2021 and The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation from 2013 until 2019 when it was taken private. She began her career in 1989 as an associate at Crowell & Moring and held various legal counsel positions at Monsanto, Pharmacia and C.R. Bard. Ms. Reinsdorf holds a B.A. from the University of Rochester and a J.D. from Cornell Law School.