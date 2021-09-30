checkAd

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Bring the Tim Hortons Shuffle To In-Stadium Fans via Versus Systems

Versus brings sponsored interactive content to the fan experience at Commonwealth Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company is working with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League to bring in-venue engagement to fans. Elks fans can now play a custom version of three-card monte with a Tim Hortons Timbit hidden under one of three Tim Hortons coffee cups on the video board at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. The Elks are also using Versus’ Filter Fan Cam, adding face filters to fan shots on the video board at the stadium.

“Sponsored interactive content is going to be a huge part of how brands connect with fans going forward. Our patented engagement and rewards platform brings fans everywhere closer to the game. We are very excited to work with the Elks on this project and we hope their fans enjoy the games all season long,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@versussystems.com
or
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information 
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. 





