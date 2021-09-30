checkAd

EV Battery Tech Announces Last Chance to Win Contest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) with its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), are pleased to announce the summer contest allowing eligible participants to win one of three prizes ends today!

LAST CHANCE TO WIN

On August 9, 2021, the Company launched a social media driven contest (the “Contest”) to allow entrants the chance to win one of the first IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision EVs, expected to come to market in 2023. The Contest is open to all residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their state, province, or territory of residence at the time of entry. Entries will be made through Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

How To Enter

No purchase is necessary to participate in the Contest. Participants may submit up to five entries per day as follows:

  • 1 Entry per “Follow”: Follow @evtrilogy on Facebook and Instagram, and/or @trilogyev on Twitter
  • 1 Entry: Subscribe to Trilogy EV’s newsletter at evbattery.tech
  • 3 Entries: Tag up to three friends on any of the Contest-branded posts on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV
  • 3 Entries: Share any one (1) of the Contest-branded posts using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV
  • 5 Entries: Post a picture of oneself on Trilogy EV’s social media channels using the hashtags #TrilogyContest and #TrilogyEV

Terms and conditions apply. The full rules for the Contest are available at www.trilogyev.com (the “Contest Rules”). Winners will be randomly selected and the odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received in the Contest. Before being declared a confirmed prize winner, each selected entrant will be required to correctly answer a skill-testing question in accordance with the Contest Rules.

The Contest remains open for today only, additional entries can be made up until midnight EST tonight. The winner will be announced on October 15, 2021.

“We’re offering the chance to win an exceptional EV without any purchase. Today is the last chance to get in for your chance to win!” stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryon Goodwin. “We’re also offering second and third prizes – both being vacations – why would anyone pass up this opportunity?!”

