Xebec Announces On-site Hydrogen Contract with Turkey-based Flat Steel Manufacturer

First steel metal treatment contract showcases Xebec’s diverse industry applications for decentralized hydrogen generation

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a contract to supply two Hy.GEN 150 units with a Turkey-based flat steel manufacturer. The two units will have a capacity of approximately 600 kg of hydrogen per day (220 tons per year) at 99.999% purity to create a protective atmosphere within the annealing heat-treatment process. This contract from a flat steel producer represents the first of its kind received by Xebec and the third site in Turkey, showcasing the company’s increasing position and diverse set of industrial applications for on-site hydrogen generation.



“We are excited to be working with one of the largest steel manufacturers in Turkey to reduce carbon emissions and costs of their hydrogen supply with our decentralized hydrogen generation technologies. Using high purity hydrogen within the steel annealing process is a new use case for us and is an excellent example of how we can serve a variety of manufacturing processes. We look forward to growing our hydrogen reference base which now includes active installations in glass manufacturing, food, electronics, hydrocracking, and the emerging mobility sector for refueling of hydrogen vehicles,” said Marinus van Driel, President of Xebec Europe.

Building hydrogen supply for industrial customers while establishing support for the emerging mobility sector

Xebec continues to execute its strategy to satisfy existing and evolving needs for industrial hydrogen through on-site production supported by Decentralized Production Hubs (DPHs). This strategy will allow for local production of adequate quantities of hydrogen while also addressing the upcoming demand from fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Today’s announced installation will not only contribute to local industrial hydrogen supply, but excess hydrogen quantities of high purity hydrogen can be used to fill emerging demand from FCEVs. The company believes that this approach can support the economic rollout of hydrogen refueling infrastructure.