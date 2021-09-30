checkAd

Aldebaran Announces Commencement of 2021-2022 Exploration Program at Altar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:00  |  83   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2021-2022 exploration activities at the Altar copper-gold project in Argentina and to provide an update on plans for the upcoming field season.

The Company has been able to re-commence exploration at Altar much earlier in the field season than in previous years due to the recent opening of a new low elevation access road. Aldebaran employees are currently opening the camp and expanding its capacity for personnel to facilitate a substantially larger drill program. The Company has secured four drill rigs from Boart Longyear; these will be mobilized to site shortly, with drilling anticipated to begin in early November.

Radio Porphyry

The primary goal of the 2021-2022 drill program is to complete a significant amount of drilling at the Radio Porphyry target, to follow up on the high-grade intercepts reported in hole QDM-21-42 earlier this year. As previously disclosed, QDM-21-42 returned 111 m of 1.4% CuEq, within 333.1 m of 0.86% CuEq, also within 629 m of 0.61% CuEq (see July 13, 2021 press release). The Company will look to produce a preliminary resource estimate for this target after drilling has been completed.

Additional Drill Targets

The Company also intends to drill extensions of high-grade mineralization at Altar Central and Altar East, which remain open to expansion in several directions. These holes are designed to test areas within the current resource pit where there are not yet resource blocks defined or reported. Several promising greenfield exploration targets, which have had limited or no drilling and which are located away from the current resource, have been identified through the Company’s previous geological mapping, geophysical, and geochemical programs. This field season, time will be spent working up these greenfield targets to be ready for drill testing, likely towards the end of the 2021-2022 field campaign.

Further Field Work Plans

The Company will also be expanding its talus fines geochemical survey, which was completed during the 2020-2021 field season over and immediately surrounding the principal areas of mineralization, to cover the entire remaining claims for the project. The talus fines geochemical data has proved to be a very useful exploration tool in identifying favourable areas for further follow-up exploration. In addition, the 3D IP-MT geophysical survey that was started earlier this year as part of the 2020-2021 campaign but was terminated due to unfavourable climate conditions, is expected to be a top priority to complete in the early part of the upcoming field season. This data will be available for drill targeting in the latter half of the field season.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aldebaran Announces Commencement of 2021-2022 Exploration Program at Altar VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2021-2022 exploration activities at the Altar copper-gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...