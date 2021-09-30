Aldebaran Announces Commencement of 2021-2022 Exploration Program at Altar

The Company has been able to re-commence exploration at Altar much earlier in the field season than in previous years due to the recent opening of a new low elevation access road. Aldebaran employees are currently opening the camp and expanding its capacity for personnel to facilitate a substantially larger drill program. The Company has secured four drill rigs from Boart Longyear; these will be mobilized to site shortly, with drilling anticipated to begin in early November.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (" Aldebaran " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2021-2022 exploration activities at the Altar copper-gold project in Argentina and to provide an update on plans for the upcoming field season.

Radio Porphyry

The primary goal of the 2021-2022 drill program is to complete a significant amount of drilling at the Radio Porphyry target, to follow up on the high-grade intercepts reported in hole QDM-21-42 earlier this year. As previously disclosed, QDM-21-42 returned 111 m of 1.4% CuEq, within 333.1 m of 0.86% CuEq, also within 629 m of 0.61% CuEq (see July 13, 2021 press release). The Company will look to produce a preliminary resource estimate for this target after drilling has been completed.

Additional Drill Targets

The Company also intends to drill extensions of high-grade mineralization at Altar Central and Altar East, which remain open to expansion in several directions. These holes are designed to test areas within the current resource pit where there are not yet resource blocks defined or reported. Several promising greenfield exploration targets, which have had limited or no drilling and which are located away from the current resource, have been identified through the Company’s previous geological mapping, geophysical, and geochemical programs. This field season, time will be spent working up these greenfield targets to be ready for drill testing, likely towards the end of the 2021-2022 field campaign.

Further Field Work Plans



The Company will also be expanding its talus fines geochemical survey, which was completed during the 2020-2021 field season over and immediately surrounding the principal areas of mineralization, to cover the entire remaining claims for the project. The talus fines geochemical data has proved to be a very useful exploration tool in identifying favourable areas for further follow-up exploration. In addition, the 3D IP-MT geophysical survey that was started earlier this year as part of the 2020-2021 campaign but was terminated due to unfavourable climate conditions, is expected to be a top priority to complete in the early part of the upcoming field season. This data will be available for drill targeting in the latter half of the field season.