checkAd

Christina Lake Cannabis Optimizes Harvesting and Trimming Techniques for 2021 Crop

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:00  |  86   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it is observing excellent results from the initial harvest of its 2021 growing season. In addition to favourable weather conditions in which CLC’s advanced proprietary genetics have performed especially well, these results can also be attributed to the implementation of optimized harvesting and trimming techniques coordinated under the leadership of the Company’s Master Growers, who have more than 25 years of experience in cultivating cannabis in southeastern British Columbia. These optimized techniques seek to improve process efficiency, reduce operational costs, and increase tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) concentration of finished product. Additionally, by using a new material separation method, Christina Lake Cannabis will be able to enter additional market segments by adding pre-rolled products, kief, premium hashish (commonly referred to as “hash”), and rosin concentrates. Furthermore, the Company has implemented new industrial-grade trimming and destemming equipment with the ability to process up to 2,250 lbs (wet)/450 lbs (dry) and 2,400 lbs (wet)/480 lbs (dry) per hour, respectively. By enhancing its ability to reduce raw biomass (i.e., removing leaves, stems, and other components of cannabis plants not used in processing), the Company expects to realize significant cost efficiencies in producing extracted material and distillate for licensed customers and producers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/304bd53c-7076-4beb ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

As of this writing, Christina Lake Cannabis’ Master Growers have identified the 2021 crop as being more robust than the crop from the previous growing season, with many plants currently exceeding ten feet in height. This performance is expected to surpass that of last year based on climate forecasts for the rest of the growing season, which currently suggest that the optimal conditions will prevail through the balance of the harvest season. More than 90 “experimental” proprietary cannabis strains, which are continuing to perform exceptionally well as detailed in the Company’s July 14, 2021 press release, are being cultivated alongside the seven “proven” strains that comprise the majority of this year’s crop. Several “experimental” strains that have demonstrated a strong natural resistance to mold and pests as well as above-average THC levels, are currently contenders for addition to the Company’s grow profile for its 2022 growing season. This approach to curating proprietary strains of cannabis continues to provide a unique competitive advantage to the Company, which can utilize its ample acreage to conduct extensive research and development to maximize its per-gram THC yield.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Christina Lake Cannabis Optimizes Harvesting and Trimming Techniques for 2021 Crop VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it is observing excellent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...