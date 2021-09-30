checkAd

Freight University Graduates Contribute to Fr8App Staffing and Operational Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced today that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, announced the completion of its second Freight University class, with graduates scheduled to add to the accelerated staffing and operational growth at the company.

“Graduates from our first class of Freight University in February 2021 now have key roles in departments throughout our organization, from operations to track and trace and carrier sales,” stated Michael Flinker, Fr8App’s President. “Those from our second class in September have started their roles, with a concentration in carrier sales. In fact, we have doubled our carrier sales team in the past two months and have grown our total staffing by more than 30% since June 1st, to support our current customers and expand our reach into new companies and geographies. These successful initiatives give us confidence in continuing our growth during the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”

About Freight App, Inc.
Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), formerly known as FreightHub, Inc., makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics technology platform company, Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

About Hudson Capital Inc.
Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN)) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. For more information, about Hudson Capital, please see the documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

