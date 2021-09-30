Freight University Graduates Contribute to Fr8App Staffing and Operational Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced today that Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, announced the completion of its second Freight University class, with graduates scheduled to add to the accelerated staffing and operational growth at the company.



“Graduates from our first class of Freight University in February 2021 now have key roles in departments throughout our organization, from operations to track and trace and carrier sales,” stated Michael Flinker, Fr8App’s President. “Those from our second class in September have started their roles, with a concentration in carrier sales. In fact, we have doubled our carrier sales team in the past two months and have grown our total staffing by more than 30% since June 1st, to support our current customers and expand our reach into new companies and geographies. These successful initiatives give us confidence in continuing our growth during the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”