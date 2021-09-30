checkAd

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • Chardan’s 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 4 - 5, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team, including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings the morning of Tuesday, October 5th.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

  • Alliance for Regenerative Medicine: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 12 - 14, 2021

    • Joshua Leeman, Ph.D., VP, Search & Evaluation, Business Development, will be making a corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 13th at 12:15 p.m. PDT.

    • Dr. Leeman will also be participating in a panel entitled, “Delivering the Innovation of Gene Therapy to Patients Through Strategic Collaborations Workshop” on Thursday, October 14th starting at 7:15 a.m. PDT.

  • European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 19 – 22. 2021

    • uniQure will present multiple preclinical data presentations at the meeting. Specific details to follow when the meeting abstracts are released.

  • Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit, October 27 - 28, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team including Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of Research & Development, will participate virtually in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, October 28th.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and liver, including clinical programs in hemophilia B and Huntington's disease and preclinical candidates in Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3, temporal lobe epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:        
         
FOR INVESTORS:       FOR MEDIA:
         
Maria E. Cantor   Chiara Russo   Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536   Direct: 617-306-9137   Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com   c.russo@uniQure.com   t.malone@uniQure.com




