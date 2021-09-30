checkAd

Kasper Kolding resigns, Anders Wall to take over as CFO

Company Announcement no. 99 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 30th, 2021

Today, GreenMobility has received notice from its CFO Kasper Kolding, who has decided to leave the company as of 31 December 2021.

Kasper will continue his duties until the 31 December, and will ensure a smooth transistion of tasks and responsibilities. Kasper has been with GreenMobility since November 2019, and thus an important part of the growth of the company and development of our business.

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy-CEO, will become new CFO for GreenMobility, as a natural extension of his existing responsibilities of investor relations and financing. Allan Wheadon will at the same time be promoted as Head of Accounting.

GreenMobility will initiate a process to search for a new Head of Operation, to tage over the operational responsibility across GreenMobility’s cities and fleet of EV’s. For now, Thomas Heltborg Juul, CEO, will assume that responsibility.

Based on the company’s three must win battles; Commercialization, Simplification and Funding, GreenMobility has as a consequence decided to reduce it’s executive management board to two persons; Thomas Heltborg Juul and Anders Wall.

Contact and further information

Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the Board, +45 31 34 39 64 , email: tue@hcandersencapital.dk
Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

