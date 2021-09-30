EANS-Total Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 30.09.2021, 13:25 | | 40 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 13:25 |



the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the

content of this announcement.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the

month September 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 400507737

voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1892072641. The change of total

voting rights is effective as of 30.09.2021.



Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 September 2021

the total number of voting rights has been increased to 400,507,737 as a result

of the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the

issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of employees of the

Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,892,072,641 following the

Further inquiry note:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com





end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

