EANS-Total Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.09.2021, 13:25  |  40   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with
the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the
content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the
month September 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 400507737
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1892072641. The change of total
voting rights is effective as of 30.09.2021.

additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 September 2021
the total number of voting rights has been increased to 400,507,737 as a result
of the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the
issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of employees of the
Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,892,072,641 following the
company's dividend distribution of 30 September 2021.



Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis: scatrium@fticonsulting.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/5034116
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

