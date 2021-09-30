checkAd

LifeMD Announces Pricing of Public Offering 1,400,000 Shares of 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:20  |  80   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a total liquidation preference of $35,000,000. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund the segregated dividend account and to repay a portion of certain indebtedness, and the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, new patient customer acquisition expenses and capital expenditures.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Colliers Securities LLC and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp., The Benchmark Company, LLC, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Chapin Davis Investments and B.C. Ziegler & Company will be acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-256911) and preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. You should direct any requests to B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

