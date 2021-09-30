LifeMD Announces Pricing of Public Offering 1,400,000 Shares of 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a total liquidation preference of $35,000,000. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund the segregated dividend account and to repay a portion of certain indebtedness, and the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes including, but not limited to, new patient customer acquisition expenses and capital expenditures.