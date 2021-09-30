checkAd

Thermon Completes Debt Refinancing, Estimating Annual Cash Interest Expense Savings of $4 Million

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 13:25  |  74   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") today announced it has entered into an amended and restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and certain other …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") today announced it has entered into an amended and restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and certain other lenders. Under the Credit Agreement, Thermon's existing $140 million term loan B and revolving credit facility were replaced with an $80 million senior secured US term loan A, a CAD76 million senior secured Canadian term loan A and a $100 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the refinancing were used to repay Thermon's existing revolver and term loan B.

"We are pleased to announce this refinancing and the estimated $4 million of annual cash interest expense savings while maintaining the strength of our balance sheet and flexibility to continue investing in the growth of our business," said Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thermon. "We are thankful for the relationship with our banking partners in completing this new facility and believe this will help achieve our goal of doubling the business in the next five years through investments in diversification, developing markets and technology enabled maintenance."

The Credit Agreement was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. The revolver and US term loan A are currently priced at adjusted LIBOR plus 162.5 basis points and the Canadian term loan A is currently priced at CDOR plus 162.5 basis points. The new facilities are subject to a consolidated leverage ratio covenant not to exceed 3.75:1 for the first four fiscal quarters after the closing, decreasing to 3.50:1 thereafter, and they also include an acquisition holiday. Additional information on Thermon's Agreement will be available on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2021. That information is also available on ir.thermon.com/sec-filings.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws in addition to historical information. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected savings and business growth. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "contemplate," "could," "should" "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would," "future," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Seite 1 von 3
Thermon Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thermon Completes Debt Refinancing, Estimating Annual Cash Interest Expense Savings of $4 Million AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") today announced it has entered into an amended and restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and certain other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Hop-on is in a position to take advantage of the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy using their ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...