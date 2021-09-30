Thermon Completes Debt Refinancing, Estimating Annual Cash Interest Expense Savings of $4 Million

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") today announced it has entered into an amended and restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and certain other …

"We are pleased to announce this refinancing and the estimated $4 million of annual cash interest expense savings while maintaining the strength of our balance sheet and flexibility to continue investing in the growth of our business," said Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thermon. "We are thankful for the relationship with our banking partners in completing this new facility and believe this will help achieve our goal of doubling the business in the next five years through investments in diversification, developing markets and technology enabled maintenance."

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") today announced it has entered into an amended and restated Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and certain other lenders. Under the Credit Agreement, Thermon's existing $140 million term loan B and revolving credit facility were replaced with an $80 million senior secured US term loan A, a CAD76 million senior secured Canadian term loan A and a $100 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the refinancing were used to repay Thermon's existing revolver and term loan B.

The Credit Agreement was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. The revolver and US term loan A are currently priced at adjusted LIBOR plus 162.5 basis points and the Canadian term loan A is currently priced at CDOR plus 162.5 basis points. The new facilities are subject to a consolidated leverage ratio covenant not to exceed 3.75:1 for the first four fiscal quarters after the closing, decreasing to 3.50:1 thereafter, and they also include an acquisition holiday. Additional information on Thermon's Agreement will be available on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2021. That information is also available on ir.thermon.com/sec-filings.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws in addition to historical information. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected savings and business growth. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "contemplate," "could," "should" "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would," "future," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.