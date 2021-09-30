Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2b Study of ARO-APOC3 for Treatment of Mixed Dyslipidemia

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it has dosed the first patient in AROAPOC3-2002, a Phase 2b clinical study of ARO-APOC3 in adults with mixed dyslipidemia. ARO-APOC3 is the company’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), mixed dyslipidemia, and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). Arrowhead intends to initiate a Phase 3 study of ARO-APOC3 in patients with FCS in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: “AROAPOC3-2002 is the second of three clinical trials that we plan to initiate this year to study investigational ARO-APOC3 in various patient populations, each with a unique lipid profile. The ‘2001 study, which we initiated in June of 2021, is enrolling patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The ‘2002 study is enrolling patients with mixed dyslipidemia, defined by moderately elevated triglycerides and elevated non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol or elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol at screening. The planned ‘3001 study, which is on track to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, will be a Phase 3 study in patients with genetically defined FCS. We look forward to continued progress for the clinical program and, if successful, providing new potential treatment options for patients with various levels of hypertriglyceridemia.”