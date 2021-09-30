checkAd

Bombardier Announces Firm Order for 20 Challenger 3500 Business Jets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:25  |  23   |   |   

  • Demand for Challenger 3500 aircraft accelerates at full throttle with Bombardier’s largest business jet order of 2021
  • With innovative technology, fully redesigned cabin and sustainably minded features, the Challenger 3500 business jet is the stunning evolution of Bombardier’s hugely successful Challenger 350 aircraft

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets to a customer who wishes to remain confidential. This is Bombardier’s largest business jet transaction of 2021, representing a value of $534 million U.S., based on current list pricing.

“This significant order comes just days after the unveiling of the Challenger 3500 business jet, quickly reinforcing the supremacy of this platform in the super mid-size market. The new Challenger 3500 aircraft is ideally suited to meet a growing demand for business travel,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales, New Aircraft, Bombardier. “It offers an unmatched combination of performance, advantageous operating costs, cabin experience, innovation and a smooth ride – the perfect package for fleet operators, corporate flight departments and individual customers, including those looking to enter the business jet market.”

An evolution of the best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft, the Challenger 3500 business jet was unveiled on Sept. 14. This new business jet boasts a redesigned interior featuring the patented Nuage seat, a masterpiece of comfort inherited from Bombardier’s large-cabin Global aircraft. The stunning new passenger spaces offer a host of new technologies, including the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers throughout the cabin, and the only 24-inch, 4K displays in its class. The altitude in the cabin is 31% lower than that of its predecessor.

In the flight deck, the Challenger 3500 aircraft has more baseline features than any of its competitors, with a standard auto-throttle system to further enhance the experience for Challenger pilots.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft was designed through a sustainable lens and will be the first business jet in the super mid-size segment with an Environmental Product Declaration, an open book on the aircraft’s environmental footprint throughout its entire life cycle. Customers also have the option of furnishing their cabin with high-end sustainable materials. Other sustainably minded initiatives for this aircraft include the introduction of the first eco app* solution in business aviation, and a carbon neutral flight test program.

The Challenger 3500 business jet is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. For more information about our industry-leading business jets, visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our note on “Forward-Looking Statements” contained in our latest published quarterly report.

*Subject to availability. Subscription fees may apply. eWAS Pilot with OptiFlight is a solution from SITA.

Bombardier, Challenger 350, Challenger 3500, Global 7500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information
Louise Solomita
Bombardier
514-855-5001, ext. 25148
Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff423e72-e0eb-49fa ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Announces Firm Order for 20 Challenger 3500 Business Jets Demand for Challenger 3500 aircraft accelerates at full throttle with Bombardier’s largest business jet order of 2021With innovative technology, fully redesigned cabin and sustainably minded features, the Challenger 3500 business jet is the stunning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...