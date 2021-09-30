Veterinary Rapid Test Market is projected to reach US$ 1,291.69 million by 2028; COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on " Veterinary Rapid Test Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Application, and Animal Type," the market is projected to reach US$ 1,291.69 million by 2028 from US$ 733.87 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021–2028. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and rising initiatives by governments and animal welfare associations in different countries.

In 2021, North America dominated the global veterinary rapid test market. The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to growing adoption of dogs, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and growing pet health expenditure. Increasing number of pet owners and rising concerns about maintaining the health of pets are prime factors for market growth. For instance, as per Animal Health Institute (AHI), more than 67% of American households own pets, totaling nearly 400 million pets, including dogs, cats, horses, birds, fishes, and horses.

Based on product, the veterinary rapid test market is segmented into rapid test kits and rapid test readers. The rapid test kits segment is the largest shareholder in the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the veterinary rapid test market is segmented into viral diseases, bacterial diseases, parasitic diseases, allergies, and other applications. The viral diseases segment is the largest shareholder in the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By animal type, the veterinary rapid test market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. The companion animals' segment is sub segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and others. The livestock animals' segment is further divided into cattle, poultry, swine, and others. The livestock animals segment holds the largest share of the veterinary rapid test. However, the companion animals' segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.