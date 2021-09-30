checkAd

Teva Enlists Sarah Michelle Gellar to Launch “Inhaler Tales” Campaign to Raise Awareness About Inhaler Use in Asthma and COPD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the launch of Inhaler Tales – a national campaign aimed at raising awareness about the role inhaler misuse may play in inadequate disease control.1

Central to the campaign is an animated inhaler voiced by actress, producer, and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will share her own experience living with asthma and encourage others to take control of their disease.

“I was diagnosed with asthma when I was a kid, so I know the impact respiratory disease can have on your life,” says Gellar. “I’m proud to join forces with Teva to launch this important campaign, and to raise awareness about improper inhaler use and the role of objective inhaler use data in informing dialogue between patients and their physicians.”

Respiratory disease can impact your daily life2 if inadequately controlled, and a common problem is inhaler misuse.3 According to a survey of more than 1,000 asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients conducted by Teva in partnership with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), 40% of asthma and COPD patients feel that their conditions get in the way of their lives because they are short of breath.4 The same survey found that the majority of respondents feel confident that they’re using their inhaler correctly, but a substantial proportion may not be using their inhaler as prescribed.5

“Patients want to get their asthma and COPD under control6,7 but they may not realize that poor adherence or incorrect inhaler technique8 could be contributing to worsening symptoms,” said Sanaz Eftekhari, Vice President of Research at AAFA. “This survey revealed that only 45 percent of respondents report using their maintenance inhaler exactly as prescribed9, and more than 50% may be overusing their rescue inhaler10, which may lead to exacerbation risk.11,12 This campaign will play an important role in raising overall awareness about this issue, and call attention to the importance of open dialogue13 between physicians and their patients.”

As of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 20 million adults were affected by asthma14, and another 16 million struggle with COPD.15 Although these respiratory diseases are common, many patients’ asthma or COPD is still uncontrolled.16,17 A variety of factors may lead to inadequate disease control18 and patients often do not realize that they may be unintentionally19 contributing to the problem by not using their inhalers correctly.20 While patients may be experiencing these issues, healthcare professionals may not always get the chance to review inhaler use and technique with their patients as often as recommended.21 Survey findings revealed that a third of respondents forget what they want to discuss when they visit their physician.22

