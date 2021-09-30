checkAd

CSI Cybersecurity Survey Consumer Perceptions Emphasize Need for Cybersecurity Education

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has released the findings from its cybersecurity survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CSI. The executive report reveals key insight into this year’s survey results and a comparison to data from 2019, analyzing how consumers’ cybersecurity concerns have changed.

The poll ran online June 10-14, 2021, and represents feedback from nearly 2,100 Americans age 18 and older about their security concerns, beliefs and practices. The global pandemic accelerated the adoption of online shopping and mobile banking among consumers, making cybersecurity education a top priority for financial institutions. According to the results, consumers are most concerned about identity theft (60%) and stolen debit or credit card information (60%). Additionally, 30% of consumers believe it is okay to use the same password for an online bank account that is used for other online accounts, which marks an increase of six percentage points from 2019.

“While the financial industry has always been vulnerable to cyberattacks, the increased usage of online and mobile banking among consumers has heightened the risk,” said Kurt Guenther, CSI’s Business Solutions group president. “In today’s increasingly digital world, it is vital for financial institutions to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity, which starts with establishing the importance of security awareness and best practices to their customers and members.”

In addition to mitigating the risk of attacks, financial institutions that prioritize cybersecurity education can also experience an increase in customer retention. Nearly half of consumers (48%) indicated they would leave their financial institution if it suffered a data breach.

To learn more about the full survey results and cybersecurity best practices, the executive report is available for download here.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CSI June 10-14, 2021, among 2,066 adults, age 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroups sample sizes, please contact Laura Sewell at laura.sewell@csiweb.com.

