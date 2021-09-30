checkAd

Spirit AeroSystems Positions for Continued Growth and Diversification of Its Business Across Key Market Segments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 13:30  |  62   |   |   

As part of its continuing efforts to diversify its business, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) announced a new organizational structure to focus on growth in the key markets it serves. Spirit will organize around three primary business divisions: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. Beginning with the 2021 fiscal year-end results, Spirit will report financial results based on these three external reporting segments.

Leadership changes effective October 1, 2021 to support Spirit’s new organization structure include:

  • Sam Marnick will lead the Commercial Division as President. She will also continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Spirit.
  • Duane Hawkins will continue to lead the Defense & Space Division and is appointed Executive Vice President of Spirit; President, Defense & Space Division.
  • Kailash Krishnaswamy is named Senior Vice President of the Aftermarket Division.
  • Justin Welner is named Senior Vice President, Chief Administration Officer & Chief Compliance Officer of Spirit.
  • Marnick, Hawkins, Krishnaswamy and Welner will report directly to Spirit President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile. They will all serve on Spirit’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
  • Other members who will continue to serve on Spirit’s ELT are Bill Brown, Senior Vice President Boeing Programs, reporting to Sam Marnick; Scott McLarty, Senior Vice President Airbus and Business/Regional Jet Programs, reporting to Sam Marnick; Terry George, Senior Vice President 737 Program & Operations and Advanced Manufacturing Strategy, reporting to Bill Brown; Mark Suchinski, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Matthies, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Quality Officer; and Mindy McPheeters, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Suchinski, Matthies and McPheeters report directly to Gentile.

“Despite the challenges of the past two years, Spirit has maintained momentum on our strategy to diversify and grow, positioning us to emerge stronger as the aviation industry recovers,” said Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these organizational changes will enable Spirit to serve our customers better across the Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket divisions, and accelerate growth for Spirit.”

