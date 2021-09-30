Spirit AeroSystems Positions for Continued Growth and Diversification of Its Business Across Key Market Segments

As part of its continuing efforts to diversify its business, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) announced a new organizational structure to focus on growth in the key markets it serves. Spirit will organize around three primary business divisions: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. Beginning with the 2021 fiscal year-end results, Spirit will report financial results based on these three external reporting segments.

Leadership changes effective October 1, 2021 to support Spirit’s new organization structure include: