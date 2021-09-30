REPEAT -- PowerTap files First Municipal Application for Siting of Gen3 Hydrogen Dispensing Units in California

Upon approval, the Company will have the green light to install PowerTap Gen3 units at three existing gas stations in Northern California – two in Humboldt County and one in Monterey County. From a historical standpoint, hydrogen production and dispensing is returning to Humboldt County. In 2008, Humboldt State University installed the first and, currently northernmost, hydrogen production and dispensing unit in California.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) ( “ PowerTap ” or the “ Company ” or “ MOVE ” ) is pleased to announce that PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has submitted a municipal siting application for its first site in Northern California for its Gen3 modular hydrogen production and dispensing unit ("PowerTap Gen3 Unit"). Also, the Company plans on submitting municipal siting applications for two additional sites by early October 2021.

Complete entitlement and construction permit approval takes approximately 14 months from pre-application to the municipality, including planning/site design review and approval, development of construction documents up to final construction permitting. With this timeline, the Company anticipates that the commission and installation of the PowerTap Gen3 Units in California will commence in late 2022.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently

under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

www.PowerTapcapital.com

www.PowerTapfuels.com

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market- depth.