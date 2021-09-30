checkAd

(OMHI) - OM Holdings International, Inc, Featured in USA Today on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

OMHI’s Sponsored Content Article Targets Prospective Investors as Part of Company’s Strategy to Educate Investors and Build Awareness

OMHI’s DoGetGo App Plans to Improve Flow of Goods and Services for People and Companies in the Islands


MIAMI, FL , Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the British Virgin Islands, and the parent of its technology subsidiary Rydeum, announced the company was featured in an article appearing in USA Today on September 28, 2021, as part of its sponsored content section.  The USA Today article is part of the company’s aggressive marketing strategy in educating investors about the company.

The article entitled “OMHI announces multi-service, on-demand platform DoGetGo for the Caribbean - App plans to improve flow of goods and services for people and companies in the islands” can be found here: USA Today OMHI Story

“We are sharing the OMHI story with investors coast to coast and abroad, as well and publishing an article in USA Today’s sponsored content section, which has a tremendous reach to almost 173 million unique readers on a monthly basis gives us a great opportunity to get the word out,” said Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International, Inc. “We will continue to share our story with the investment community and look forward to making more updates as we continue to build shareholder value.” added Mark Vanterpool

USA TODAY NETWORK is the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country. USA TODAY, our national flagship brand, sits at the center of the NETWORK, surrounded by hundreds of local media properties reporting on the stories and cultural moments happening across America and in our communities.

Unlike any other media organization, USA Today’s Network combines the national exposure of USA TODAY with 300+ local digital properties across 46 states. USA Today’s Network boasts 5,000 journalists who live, work and thrive in these communities, providing coverage of the entire nation on the USA TODAY platform.

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC: OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia’s largest taxicab union, JUTA. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information, please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/.

