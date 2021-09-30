Revolution Medicines to Present New Preclinical Data from RAS(ON) Inhibitor Programs at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Details of the upcoming oral presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference are as follows:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that new preclinical data from several of the company’s RAS(ON) inhibitor programs will be reported in an invited oral presentation during a plenary session of the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.

Title: Discovery and Development of RAS(ON) Inhibitors Beyond KRAS G12C





Discovery and Development of RAS(ON) Inhibitors Beyond KRAS Presenter: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development





Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Session: Plenary Session 5: Drugging Difficult Targets





Plenary Session 5: Drugging Difficult Targets Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12:05 – 1:55 p.m. Eastern





Saturday, October 9, 2021, 12:05 – 1:55 p.m. Eastern Session Panel Discussion: To follow completion of Plenary Session 5 presentations



To access a copy of the presentation slides, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. The presentation slides will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

Additional information on the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutic is available through the conference website at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-o ...

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

