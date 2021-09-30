checkAd

Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Substance LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:30  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Substance LLC (“Substance”), a premium California cannabis brand.

About Substance

Substance, a premium California cannabis brand committed to propelling racial equity donates $8.46 with every unit sold to help in the fight to end mass incarceration. Cannabis has historically been used to criminalize black and brown people, exacerbating the already rampant racism in the US. Focused on utilizing Cannabis to help repair at least some of the damage, Substance represents an ethos of prioritizing people over profits.

$8.46 represents the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of George Floyd’s life, a significant and historic number.

Substance was founded and is led by Sharoz Makarechi and Simon Davies.

Sharoz is a hybrid-creative with a personal commitment to transforming ideas into value for clients, consumers, and society alike. She cut her teeth at the best ad agencies in the world before founding her own practice in NYC with a focus on the intersections between art and brand building. In 2013, Sharoz developed the winning creative standards by which all regulatory cannabis applications continue to be judged. For the love of storytelling, she has also curated culturally relevant exhibits and production designed award winning films.

Simon is an experienced marketer and erstwhile rocker who worked his way up in NYC ad agencies before shifting to direct client-side work. In 2002, Simon founded an innovative and influential social publishing company in Toronto, building proprietary social technologies in the continually evolving media-tech sector. In 2013, Simon helped start a medical cannabis LP in the nascent Canadian cannabis industry, with a successful exit in late 2019. 

Substance can be found in leading California retailers such as Stiiizy, Green Wolf LA, Catalyst and Flower Co.

“We don’t take it lightly that Icanic is stepping up to share in the work necessary to repair some of the damage that cannabis prohibition has caused. Grateful for Brandon and psyched to demonstrate how benevolence and profitability can co-exist. Beautifully, together,” explains Sharoz Makarechi, CEO of Substance.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Substance LLC VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...