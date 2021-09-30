Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Substance LLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“ Icanic Brands ” or the “ Company ”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (“ LOI ”) to acquire Substance LLC (“ Substance ”), a premium California cannabis brand.

Substance, a premium California cannabis brand committed to propelling racial equity donates $8.46 with every unit sold to help in the fight to end mass incarceration. Cannabis has historically been used to criminalize black and brown people, exacerbating the already rampant racism in the US. Focused on utilizing Cannabis to help repair at least some of the damage, Substance represents an ethos of prioritizing people over profits.

$8.46 represents the last 8 minutes and 46 seconds of George Floyd’s life, a significant and historic number.

Substance was founded and is led by Sharoz Makarechi and Simon Davies.

Sharoz is a hybrid-creative with a personal commitment to transforming ideas into value for clients, consumers, and society alike. She cut her teeth at the best ad agencies in the world before founding her own practice in NYC with a focus on the intersections between art and brand building. In 2013, Sharoz developed the winning creative standards by which all regulatory cannabis applications continue to be judged. For the love of storytelling, she has also curated culturally relevant exhibits and production designed award winning films.

Simon is an experienced marketer and erstwhile rocker who worked his way up in NYC ad agencies before shifting to direct client-side work. In 2002, Simon founded an innovative and influential social publishing company in Toronto, building proprietary social technologies in the continually evolving media-tech sector. In 2013, Simon helped start a medical cannabis LP in the nascent Canadian cannabis industry, with a successful exit in late 2019.

Substance can be found in leading California retailers such as Stiiizy, Green Wolf LA, Catalyst and Flower Co.

“We don’t take it lightly that Icanic is stepping up to share in the work necessary to repair some of the damage that cannabis prohibition has caused. Grateful for Brandon and psyched to demonstrate how benevolence and profitability can co-exist. Beautifully, together,” explains Sharoz Makarechi, CEO of Substance.