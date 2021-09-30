Telecom Infra Project Welcomes Minim and Evaluates Its Technology as a Standard Element in OpenWiFi Architecture

MANCHESTER, NH, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, today announced it joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Converged Wireless (OCW) Project Group and will be supporting the Open Source TIP OpenWiFi Project. Minim and TIP OpenWiFi members are evaluating the use of Minim’s intelligent connectivity software as a standard element in the Project Group’s OpenWiFi framework. This move would allow ISPs and OEMs to activate Minim or any other Wi-Fi management software that supports OpenWiFi’s new subscriber management framework on TIP OpenWiFi compliant devices.

TIP OpenWiFi was unveiled in May 2021 and is a community-developed, fully disaggregated Wi-Fi system, including Access Point (AP) hardware, an open-source AP network operating system (NOS) and an SDK to build Cloud native Wi-Fi Controller & management software for Wi-Fi Service Providers and Enterprises, making it possible for Access points, Cloud controllers and over-the-top analytics solutions, from different vendors to interoperate and work together on the same Wi-Fi network, with confidence.

“OpenWiFi has the potential to unlock extensive opportunities for both Minim and our customers,” said Alec Rooney, CTO, Minim. “We have seen first-hand fragmented and proprietary router firmwares can slow down new product innovation. OpenWiFi is a promising Wi-Fi platform for us to standardize a Minim solution across our own hardware portfolio while contributing value alongside a vibrant ecosystem of solution providers. We look forward to continued research and development with the global TIP community.”

Minim is currently working with OpenWiFi developers on a joint roadmap, targeting full integration and platform data exchange in the first half of 2022. Upon successful integration and testing, Minim plans to leverage its OpenWiFi-based MinimOS in its own product portfolio, as well as offer the managed firmware to third parties.

“TIP OpenWiFi promises to lower WiFi infrastructure cost and accelerate innovation,” stated Adlane Fellah, Senior Analyst at Maravedis. “At a time when WiFi is playing a key role in our lives, OpenWiFi is set to disrupt the WiFi vendor-lock model by bringing a common set of features that are open for everyone to leverage. It also enables a potential marketplace for WiFi vendors like Minim to be inherently interoperable and bring unique and extensive value to home WiFi service delivery.”