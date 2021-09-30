checkAd

American Green (OTC ERBB) Announces Its Official Launch on Groupon.com

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Green is pleased to announce it has officially launched on GROUPON at American Green at Groupon.  Starting today, customers will be able to purchase vouchers directly from Groupon which can then be redeemed at AmericanGreenCBD.com. Groupon.com will serve as an additional outlet for the company’s manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of premium hemp and CBD products.

According to American Green president, David Gwyther, “This launch is an important milestone for the company as we continue to add new, innovative ways to meet customers in places they trust and frequently visit.  Moreover, I believe that our agreement with Groupon demonstrates a true commitment to providing premium products at affordable prices.”

The Groupon marketplace is known worldwide for providing excellent value to new customers while simultaneously allowing companies (or sellers) to showcase their products and attract new, long-term clients.  The launch on Groupon.com is unique because it's a voucher based program. To clarify, new customers are able to choose the products that work best for them, which is a program designed to naturally increase sales and overall satisfaction.

The voucher-based system also enhances “word of mouth” referrals by allowing current customers to send vouchers to friends and family -- a powerful sales tool that currently hasn’t yet been employed in our marketing programs.

Below is a summary of our initial offer set on Groupon.com:

●      $25.00 worth of products for $15.00 (40% OFF)

●      $50.00 worth of products for $25.00 (50% OFF)

●      $65.00 worth of products for $30.00 (53% OFF)

For a limited time, Groupon voucher holders will also qualify for additional savings by utilizing select American Green promotional codes.

This process ensures discount shoppers from Groupon will receive the same marketing discounts provided to regular customers in addition to the value already built into the voucher program provided at Groupon.

Overall, management is confident that our partnership with Groupon.com will be one contributing factor that leads to an increase in sales volume, customer satisfaction and brand recognition over calendar Q4/2021. Driven by employing tried-and-true methods in addition to new and innovative undertakings, we intend to courageously pursue a level of acclaim that is both unprecedented and much needed in the Hemp and CBD product space.

