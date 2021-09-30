checkAd

Adaptive Biotechnologies Launches Enhanced clonoSEQ Assay Reports for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Now Featuring IGHV Mutation Status

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 13:30  |  63   |   |   

Combined ID-IGHV report at time of diagnosis conveniently provides additional prognostic information while also enabling future MRD monitoring in patients

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced today the launch of an enhanced version of its clonoSEQ B-cell Clonality (ID) report, which will now feature the immunoglobulin heavy chain (IgH) – V mutation status for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). clonoSEQ is the first and only in vitro diagnostic cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to detect and monitor minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood or bone marrow from patients with CLL.

Starting today, all clonoSEQ B-cell Clonality (ID) reports will automatically include IGHV mutation status. IGHV mutation status has been shown to be prognostic of outcomes in CLL, with mutated IGHV genes inferring better outcomes. Guidelines from both the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) recommend testing for the IGHV mutation in the upfront evaluation of newly diagnosed CLL patients. Adding this feature to the clonoSEQ Assay will enable physicians to assess both IGHV status and MRD status with just one assay. Performing clonality (ID) assessment at time of diagnosis is an important step to establish patient-specific sequences to track for subsequent MRD monitoring, and studies have demonstrated that trackable sequences can be found in more than 95% of CLL patients.

“clonoSEQ is a tool I utilize often to assess MRD status in my patients that require time limited therapy for CLL, not only because it is valuable for helping predict potential relapse or survival but also because it informs my patient management,” said Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD, PhD, senior member and head of the Lymphoma Program in the Department of Malignant Hematology at Moffit Cancer Center. “Now that patients will also receive their IGHV mutation status through clonoSEQ testing, it will become an even more valuable diagnostic for hematologists to use at the start of patient workups, potentially saving patients both cost and time as there is only one test with two results. With the insights provided by clonoSEQ both through IGHV status at the time of diagnosis and through MRD status during and after treatment, physicians can better personalize treatment regimens in CLL.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adaptive Biotechnologies Launches Enhanced clonoSEQ Assay Reports for Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Now Featuring IGHV Mutation Status Combined ID-IGHV report at time of diagnosis conveniently provides additional prognostic information while also enabling future MRD monitoring in patientsSEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...