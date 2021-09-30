Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Third Quarter 2021 Results

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 prior to market open. An investor webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.



The earnings call will be webcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If investors would like to ask questions, please dial (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and use confirmation code 8735626. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.